The trials and tribulations of Social Media: Ep.3 Josiah Sylstra
05/22/2021 Life
The final part of my three-part series investigating the different roles social media can take on my peers: I had the opportunity to sit down with well-known male model Josiah Sylstra.
Born and raised in Orange County in a beach town by the name of San Clemente. He talks about personal experiences of racial slurs and microaggressions in our local middle schools being a person of color. And his outlook of going into an industry where everyone looks like you compared to growing up in a town where nobody looks like you.