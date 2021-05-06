The trials and tribulations of social media: Ep. 2 Marley Seabern
Niah Andino 05/05/2021 Life
Marley Seabern, Semester At Sea traveler and communications major at Chapman University, discusses body image, online bullying, and social media being a losing game
Already having hit on how you can win on social media previously with female director Roxy Gillotte, I began the discussion of a more mundane view on social media with a semester at sea traveler Marley Seabern.
Relaying the notion of a false advertisement on body image for women, the vile truth of online bullying, and how she feels like ‘you just can’t win’ with the culture of living up to everyone else’s standards.