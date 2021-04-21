The trials and tribulations of social media: Ep.1 Roxy Gillotte
Up and coming female director Roxy Gillotte discusses finding comfort behind the camera and confidence exploring female directing following the ‘Me Too’ social media movement
Whether we like it or not, social media is something you need in the 21st century. Facebook igniting this flame in the early to mid-2000s, we started seeing certain issues in a brighter light than ever before. Eating Disorders, Suicide rates skyrocket, and online bullying just to name a few.
Being someone that has fallen into the trap of social media, I began begging the question of ‘why’ and ‘how’ to my peers. Identifying their perspective on the dark side of what has become a sadistic society, and learning a few things in the process (so far).
Roxy Gillotte is currently a film student at Saddleback College studying to be a director. We discuss what it was like growing up in a social media era, how that has negatively and positively affected her, and understanding how to use social media to her advantage.