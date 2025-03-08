The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano set to celebrate the grand opening of new Peace Dome
The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano will celebrate the grand opening of its highly anticipated Peace Dome with a weekend-long event starting Thursday, March 6 and ending on Sunday, March 9. Designed as a hub for environmental education, cultural gatherings, and wellness activities, the Peace Dome reflects the center’s commitment to sustainability and community connection.
The opening weekend will feature free interactive workshops, guest speakers, live music, and farm-to-table meals. Visitors can explore the Peace Dome’s eco-conscious design and participate in discussions on regenerative living. The event marks a significant milestone for The Ecology Center, reinforcing its role as a leader in healthy living and community engagement.
Festivities begin Thursday at 6 p.m. with a free screening of the films “Unbroken Ground” and “Groundswell,” followed by a conversation with professional surfer and activist Chris Malloy. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy offerings from the on-site Campesino Café and fresh produce from the surrounding farm before the films.
On Friday, members of The Ecology Center can attend a community table dinner featuring organic farmer Carla Mally and chef Clark Staub, highlighting the center’s farm-to-table mission.
Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by a free yoga session and meditation hour. A kids’ yoga class and tea ceremony will take place later in the morning, with a sound bath providing a relaxing close to the wellness activities. The evening will conclude with a musical performance by Adam MacDougall and Isaiah Mitchell.
Sunday will feature another free yoga and meditation session starting at 9 a.m., leading into a sound bath. The weekend will conclude with the first annual hoedown, featuring a performance by the band Grateful Shred.
The Peace Dome’s opening weekend will set the tone for The Ecology Center’s mission to cultivate a welcoming space where people from all backgrounds can celebrate local culture, nourish their bodies and minds, build community, and invest in future generations.
For signup information for the wellness events or ticket information and prices for concerts and the community dinner, visit The Ecology Center website.
