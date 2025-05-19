The behind the scenes of Saddleback College
Saddleback College is usually bustling with students, with over 18,000 students currently enrolled. It takes a lot of people to keep the campus running, from the professors to custodians, campus police, librarians and counselors, many people are involved.
Saddleback College’s main entrance. Nick Adamson | Lariat
These important faces behind the campus often go unnoticed and unappreciated. On a normal day, most students don’t even give these people who keep their campus running a second glance. But without these crucial pieces, Saddleback College would not be the same.
The most familiar faces around the campus are the professors. They are the heart of the college, with a more on-the-scene role. Although Saddleback’s professors can still be underappreciated for the work they do behind the scenes, like grading papers and creating new assignments.
“Me and pretty much all the professors I’ve met here care about the students,” Susan Valot, an arts, media, performance and design professor at Saddleback College said. “We care about if you are successful, and we really want you to be successful. And we would love for you to come back and tell us about it, that’s why we do things like enforce deadlines.”
A 2024 study showed that student success is directly linked to involved professors.
Most students don’t understand that professors aren’t just there for their own benefit, but in most cases, the benefit of their students.
“We know that when you get into the real world and you don’t turn in your movie audio on time, you’re not gonna keep a job in that industry,” Valot said.
Students see the deadline, but not the thought that goes on behind the scenes on why a deadline is set. The underlying hope is that students will get used to these deadlines and implement the timeliness into the real world.
Another crucial part of the campus is the people who are the first ones there every day, the custodians. Without them, the campus would be run down and disgusting. And still they don’t get the recognition they deserve.
“Most students don’t realize we come in hours before the buildings open,” Don Pifer, a Saddleback custodian, said. “We’re taking out trash, cleaning bathrooms, and stuff like that all before their first class even starts. It’s a lot of work, but I like making sure everything is clean and safe for them.”
Students don’t usually interact with the custodians as they don’t really cross paths. But if they stopped showing up, the students would notice pretty quickly, as the bathrooms and hallways would pile up with trash and grime.
We also can’t forget about the people keeping our campus safe. The campus police are always keeping watch. Whether it’s for suspicious activity or people having a hard time, they’re always on the spot.
“When people see the uniform, they might feel nervous at first.” Bradley Fowler, a campus policeman, said. “But we’re not here to intimidate. We’re part of this community too. We care about these students and want to help them succeed, in whatever way we can.”
It could be hard for some students to accept, especially after getting a parking ticket, that these officers are here for their benefit and safety. But that’s truly all they care about, keeping the students safe.
What about the bus drivers who get students to the school, the people who don’t even step foot on campus? The local OC bus drivers are a huge part in making sure everyone has a chance to get a ride to school. Saddleback offers a free bus pass to any student enrolled, which you can find more information on at OCbus.
“A lot of people forget that not everybody has a car.” Mike Ramirez, an OC bus operator, said. “For some people, the bus is their only way to class, to work, to home. I try to be patient, like when someone’s running late or carrying a bunch of books. I’ve been there.”
Not everyone takes the bus, but maybe you have a friend who does, and without the bus, you might not have made that connection. For the bus drivers, it’s just another day, but for the students, their education depends on them.
Someone you might come across at Saddleback is a groundskeeper. These folks make sure Saddleback’s campus looks as great and as green as it does.
“Most people just walk by the plants and don’t think much of it, but I notice,” Luis Silva, a groundskeeper for Saddleback, said. “The way the grass is growing, if something’s not getting watered right, that’s my job.”
It is not a glamorous job, but it is a job that needs to be done nonetheless. When the job is done, it must feel rewarding to see students enjoying your work, as the quad is almost always filled with students.
“If someone can sit under a tree between classes and breathe a little easier, then I’ve done something right.” Silva said.
These workers and professors don’t always get the recognition they deserve, but Saddleback wouldn’t function without them. They open buildings before the sun comes up, sweep the hallways, patrol the campus, grade papers, inspire students, rake leaves, and even get students to class. They do the work most of us never think about, but benefit from every single day.
It’s easy to overlook the people who don’t stand in front of classrooms, and even the ones who do. But the truth is, a college is more than lectures and exams. It’s the people who keep the lights on. They give Saddleback its sense of warmth, safety and care.
So maybe the next time you walk past the quad, or see someone sweeping before your morning class, take a moment and say hello and thank you. These are the faces behind Saddleback College, and they matter.
