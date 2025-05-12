Student artists in full ‘Bloom’ at Saddleback College exhibit
Student artwork blooms with creativity in annual Fine Art Gallery exhibit
Saddleback College’s student art exhibit, “Bloom,” filled the Fine Art Gallery with color, craft and creativity from April 27 to May 2. The show featured student work from across the college’s art programs, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and interior design.
Among the array of artists, “Bloom” features a family trio: siblings Gabriel and Sophia Ritterling contributed paintings, while their mother Silvia Ritterling showcased a black ceramic vase adorned with small white and gold flowers.
“If you took a class in art, you would be surprised everybody has an artist inside them,” said Christine Barker, project specialist in the Fine Art Gallery.
This year’s showcase was juried by Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz and artist-in-residence Nat Center. Jurors selected winners in each category, while faculty members awarded Honorable Mentions to recognize outstanding student work that did not receive a juried prize.
Student Corbin Simmons received the Purchase Award for “Drowning,” a cluster of blue images created using a cyanotype process. The 19th century photographic technique involves coating paper with a light sensitive, iron compound solution, which turns light blue when exposed to ultraviolet light.
The images are arranged in a flowing pattern to evoke the sensation of being submerged underwater. As the winner of the Purchase Award, Saddleback College will add this piece to its permanent collection.
Another piece which received an Honorable Mention is Hunter Ifearnán’s “Commander’s Talon.” The sculpture, made of brass, merino wool and leather, functions as a glove with articulated metal joints that allow it to flex and move when worn.
“They created this out of metal, and it’s fully functional. It is truly incredible,” Barker said of Ifearnán’s sculpture.
Continuing the trend of wearable art, Bjorn Thelander’s “Chained Maiden” features a mannequin wearing a wire crown that extends into a cape-like structure. Red beads accent the wires, complementing the mannequin’s painted nails.
Tamlin Barlowe’s copper and brass brooch, which depicts an aquatic bat ray against silver waves, received the Juror’s Award for jewelry. Nearby, Ron Reno’s “Wear Your Heart so Your Heart Shows” features a sterling silver broken heart pendant accompanied by matching earrings with copper bandages.
For the first time in the gallery’s history, musical instruments are included in the exhibition. One example is Shadow Abrami’s wooden harp, carved in the shape of a mythical creature and titled “Song of Dragons.” Adjacent is Eli Charne’s “Ceramic Drum,” its deep blue glaze providing a contrasting background for the artist’s gold painted detailing.
Beyond musical instruments, the exhibit features an array of ceramics, from realistic strawberries to abstract sculptural forms. Sungmi Jung’s porcelain figurine installation, “Welcome to my wedding!” arranges characters in a circle around a wedding ring, with a multicolored porcelain flower arch above the central figure in a red dress.
“Sungmi is really, really good at creating these characters that have so much personality,” Barker said.
Continuing the strong representation from the ceramics department, Gia Wahle won Best in Show Award for her black porcelain bowl with tentacle-like forms wrapping around its exterior.
For two-dimensional talent, Sara Stevens’ digital photograph of a ballerina in pointe, her face obscured by hair, earned the President’s Award. The award, chosen directly by Saddleback College President Dr. Elliot Stern, recognizes outstanding artistic achievement.
The student artists whose works were featured in the exhibition were unavailable for comment.
Throughout the exhibits’ weeklong run, visitors experienced the artistic spectrum that embodies the “Bloom”theme. Like the spring season that inspired its name, “Bloom” celebrated growth, transformation and renewal through diverse student talent.
You must be logged in to post a comment.