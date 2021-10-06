Stained Glass Cookie Recipe
My friend and I came up with this Stained Glass Cookie recipe during the holidays last year and it was a lot of fun to make! I hope you are able to try this yummy recipe out for yourself and share it with your friends and family.
Ingredients:
⁃ 1/2 cup softened butter
⁃ 1/2 cup granulated sugar
⁃ 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
⁃ 1/4 teaspoon salt
⁃ 1 egg
⁃ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
⁃ 10 crushed jolly ranchers
Directions:
1. Cream together the softened butter, sugar and salt until it’s light and fluffy.
2. Add in the egg and vanilla extract. Mix until combined.
3. Add in the flour and mix until dough forms.
4. Knead the dough on a floured surface until it looks smooth.
5. Knead the dough into a square, wrap it in plastic wrap and let it chill in the fridge for 1 hour.
6. Roll out dough to be a 1/2 inch thick.
7. Use cookie cutters to cut out the desired shapes. Make sure to cut out the center of each cookie.
8. Place cookies on a baking sheet and fill the centers with 1/2 a teaspoon of a crushed jolly rancher.
9. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.
10. Let the cookies cool completely before removing them from the baking sheet.
