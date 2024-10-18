Six new stores and restaurants coming to the Irvine Spectrum
With approximately 17 million visitors a year, the Irvine Spectrum is known in Orange County for being a popular spot for entertainment, shopping and dining.
With over 130 stores and restaurants, the Irvine Spectrum will be adding six new stores and restaurants, according to their website.
Princess Polly, an Australian women’s clothing store founded in 2010, has made its way to the United States and will be the third store to open in California. It will also be the first location to open in Orange County with the other two locations in Los Angeles and San Diego.
Princess Polly will be located at suite 763 next to the Capital One Cafe and L’Occitane en Provence.
ALDO, a Canadian retailer that specializes in shoes, handbags and accessories will open its fourth store in Orange County with other locations at MainPlace Mall, The Outlets at Orange and Brea Mall. ALDO will be located next door to Princess Polly at suite 762.
Din Tai Fung, a Taiwanese restaurant chain specializing in Xiao Long Bao, will be opening up a new location at the Irvine Spectrum.
Din Tai Fung has restaurants in fifteen countries and nine in California, two of which are in Orange County, located in Downtown Disney and South Coast Plaza with another location coming soon to Brea Mall. Din Tai Fung will be located at suite 812 by Target.
J&G Fried Chicken, a Taiwanese fried chicken restaurant, will be opening its first Orange County location and its second American location at the Irvine Spectrum. J&G Fried Chicken will be located at suite 918 next to 85°C Bakery Cafe.
Kalbi Social Club, a brand new Korean Barbeque spot mixing traditional with modernity, will be located at suite 529 next to the Irvine Improv Comedy Club and Tender Greens.
And finally, Studs, a piercing studio specializing in ear piercing, will be opening their first Orange County location. Studs will be located at suite 767 next to Brighton Collectables and Caitlyn Minimalist.
