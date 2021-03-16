Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen for spring 2021
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, announced that they plan to reopen the parks starting this spring season. No specific date is set yet, but this will be one of the first amusement parks in southern California to share plans to reopen with full rides and attractions.
No lie – We *CANNOT* wait to see you this year! It’s been way too long… #TheThrillIsCalling https://t.co/4hLj6w8vrv for details! pic.twitter.com/yzMpXBHS2I
— Six Flags (@SixFlags) February 19, 2021
Magic Mountain – along with many other theme parks such as Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm in California – closed in March of 2020 amidst COVID-19 surging throughout the U.S. As long as Coronavirus cases remain low in California and the state remains within the purple tier, Six Flags will be able to open fully with mandatory health guidelines and protocols. These guidelines include mandatory face masks, entry per reservation only, and extensive sanitation protocols by park employees.
This will be a huge step for California theme parks and attractions. Slowly but surely, parks such as the Downtown Disney District and California Adventure Park, Knott’s Berry Farm as well as Universal Studios Hollywood have only partially opened to the public since the start of the pandemic to keep businesses running, employees working and to tie guests over for their theme park fixes until life returns to relatively a normal status.
Disney’s California Adventure Park has partially opened some of its shops and outside dining in the front of the park called Buena Vista Street. Knott’s Berry Farm also has its front shops and restaurants open and occasional food events inside the park for guests to make reservations.
This would be a huge deal because Six Flags officials mention opening with all rides and attractions, which other amusement parks in southern California have not done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement that they are fully reopening, as California has since transitioned into the red tier for COVID-19, gives all amusement parks the flexibility to reopen with mandatory restrictions and sanitary guidelines.