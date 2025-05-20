Sign up for Kinesiology 68 at Saddleback
At Saddleback College, there are many great opportunities to get involved in some kind of physical activity. When working on numerous assignments, it can be easy to seclude yourself at a desk and hinder your mental health. If you feel the call to try and stay active but don’t have much free time to do so, try signing up for Kinesiology 68 – also known as Walking For Fitness.
I first heard about this class from an academic advisor who remarked on the declining state of my mental health and suggested that I give this class a try.t ended up being a very worthwhile class.
The two current instructors for the class are Jennifer Rohles and Brandee Craig. I talked with each of them about the styles that can be expected from their respective classes.
Professor Rohles loves having major feedback from her students, and as one of her former students, she inquired me about such, especially when it came to the matters of students and getting in their submissions. She talked with me about the variation between text submissions and video submissions.
Professor Craig loves having active engagement with her students and measuring their progress.
“It’s about meeting people where they are and helping them find movement that fits into their lives in sustainable, meaningful ways,” Craig said. “That perspective has really enriched how I approach teaching and supporting my students.”
Originally, the class was in person, but that changed after COVID. The class being online has now provided the unique opportunity for students, both out of state and county, to take the class and share the unique trails they have been on.
Some students have even met up together on their own time outside of class to walk together, according to Rohles. Although she does miss the face-to-face interactions, she still sees the advantages of keeping it as an online class. Especially since it can fit nicely within everyone’s schedules.
The main objective of each class is to take a walk for three hours each week while keeping to your own personal goal
There is a variety of overlapping tasks that each professor assigns alongside the recordings of each walk.
“I always like looking at activity charts because it seems to me once people start becoming a little bit active, then they start craving different areas,” Rohles said.
Craig provides “Terminology/Knowledge assignments” which are meant to give the student “insight to the advantages of walking and how much fitness can help.”
Both teachers just want students to realize how important walking can be and getting outside, as it can help form a routine that positively impacts one’s life. As I took the Walking For Fitness class, I began to walk each night to help relax my body before I went to sleep. Generally, it is recommended not to exercise before bed, but I found it really helped.
There is no limit to age as well when it comes to walking, as it is an exercise that can be done by anyone.
Rohles shared that she saw people in their eighties who were even joining the additional hiking class with no problem which goes to show how accessible it is to everyone.
“We had VETS that were taking our class as a way for rehab,” Craig said. “We had students of all ages that could not afford a gym membership that were truly impacted by this decision.”
The mental health impacts from this class are truly real, and from my standpoint, I agree wholeheartedly.
Craig and Rohles are both involved in other areas of the fitness department and both wish that people consider taking this class for the unique opportunity it provides.
