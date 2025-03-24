Shifts in queer expression at Saddleback during the Trump administration
Two months into the second Trump administration, concerns across the country persist over the safety of queer people, especially in public institutions such as Saddleback College. California has historically been a litigious and cultural conduit for open queer expression, but threats of this slipping have young queer people, especially in South Orange County, concerned.
The Rainbow Collective club at Saddleback has been a safe space for queer students throughout the Biden administration, and will remain so in the coming years. Sitting down with three active members firmly presented this resolve and the difficulties in maintaining it.
When asked about representation on campus, Alby Medel, the President of the Rainbow Collective affirmed Saddleback’s institutional base of support.
“We already have a lot of queer students that are within ASG,” Alby said, referencing Saddleback’s Associated Student Government and Inter-Club Council. “We have queer students within ICC who are able to run events on campus, who are able to show representation on campus. Thankfully, we even have the diversity inclusion task force, which is led by Tanya Wilson.”
Tori Terence, the events coordinator for the Rainbow Collective, has struggled with pushback from the general student population at Saddleback.
“We used to have public meetings—like for our club, and we had one outside—and then this guy came up and started filming us, and we didn’t do that anymore,” Tori said. “We didn’t have them out in the open anymore.”
Observation and surveillance from individual detractors threatens the safety of young queer students at-large. Having already affected meetings from an officially recognized club, the impacts further down the line are felt in visible and invisible ways.
Zimmie Cannady, a student ambassador for campus life working at the student services center, as well as a member of the Rainbow Collective, has a holistic understanding of both the institutional and casual attitude towards queer expression on campus. On the latter level, a new rigidity has taken hold following the Trump inauguration.
“There was definitely a shift from my first semester here to right now, where people are more openly wearing MAGA hats, people on the chalk in the arts plaza writing MAGA and Trump stuff,” Zimmie said. “So there definitely has been a switch. it’s always going to be minor and a lot of people won’t notice it, but I do. I work here. I spend my life here. I’ve heard people talk about how they’re scared, and people start dressing differently. I’ve started dressing differently.”
“There definitely is a lot of fear on campus,” Tori said in response. “People describe they’re worried about looking queer and still having to hide that part of yourself. The faculty is doing their best to support them, but there’s only so much you can do.”
“It’s always been there, but now it’s like ‘fuck it,’” Zimmie said. “Trump is president—we could just say whatever.”
“It’s so awful how bold they’re becoming, but it was always there underneath,” Alby added.
“And school should be a safe place,” Tori said. “Like the arts quad—that’s where I spend most of my time and it’s usually a safe place. Then they brought the chalk out, which I love the chalk. I drew Moomin; wrote I heart Kit Connor. There’s some very talented pieces out there, and then there’s also people who are spreading hate and stuff.”
In addition to their support of queer people at Saddleback, the Rainbow Collective has been involved in Mission Viejo pride events, particularly the June 2024 Pride. However, each member noted friction from city officials during their collaboration.
“We put on the first Mission Viejo Pride, and we got so much pushback from the city,” Tori said.
“We’re not co hosting anymore,” assured Alby. “We’ve come to the decision as council just to be a part of—we’re just going to have a booth in Mission Viejo Pride, but we’re not going to be co-hosting.”
Recalling this part of their organization’s history, all three cited Orange County as one of the last conservative strongholds in Southern California. One of the biggest blockades from city officials was the barring of drag performance during the event.
“If we’re not allowed to be prideful of who we are, then don’t call it Mission Viejo Pride,” Alby said. “Call it something like Mission Viejo Diversity Day or something.”
“We worked with city officials and the city officials were very concerned for their own careers, lives, and public careers,” Alby said. “In terms of that, there was a lot of pushback from them and trying to have their own safety. We decided that it was really tiring—really tiring to work with people who say no to a lot of the things that we do.”
Reflecting on the slip of pride within the queer community, all three members acknowledged where it leaked to: young conservatives.
“They’re prideful, honestly,” Tori said. “We talk about queer pride, and stuff like that, but there’s conservative pride, too.”
“Moving forward with Rainbow Collective, we have, right now in this semester, strong emphasis on community,” Alby said. “Community is one of the last things we can hold onto and it gives a lot of people hope. Everyone has the right to hope.”
“No more asking for five dollar venmo requests for coffee,” Zimmie said. “Buy your friend coffee; take them out. If you see somebody struggling, help them. Help the old lady with groceries. It’s little things like that that are very important. It may not seem like a queer thing, but love is very important, and remaining here.”
“It’s so cheesy: but don’t give up on yourself,” Tori said. “Wake up in the morning and be happy that you exist. That’s the thing that they’re trying to take away”
You must be logged in to post a comment.