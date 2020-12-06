Schmid’s makes Belgian chocolates for San Clemente local customers
Schmid’s chocolate shop makes Belgian chocolate for her local San Clemente customers.
Kim Schmid, owner of the chocolate shop located on Del Mar in San Clemente, has found COVID-19 “financially debilitating.” However, this has not stopped her from making her chocolates and keeping the doors open for customers. Schmid established her business in 2003 and has managed to keep consumers happy through the trials and tribulations Including all that the pandemic has put her business through.
Schmid says that before opening her chocolate shop she had never made one piece of chocolate in her life. However, her knowledge on chocolate shows that she has made chocolate her whole life.
“I use Belgian chocolate because I like the flavor of it, it tastes good with everything I mix it with, it’s got 72% cocoa in the dark and 65% in the milk,” Schmid says. “ So as just for contrast in the different things that I make it tastes good and people like it.”
Though her chocolate shop had to close in March due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter in place order, she has continued her hard work by selling her chocolates online. Schmid says that her web orders increased the cost of her chocolates by 30% which essentially increased the cost of her orders, though it dropped her business to 90% she says.
“I was spending more money on my orders,” she says. “It affected my employees because I couldn’t have them here as much, it affected customers, they couldn’t afford to buy chocolate.”
Now that the store has opened back up after the lockdown Schmid has been able to sell chocolates to the San Clemente locals. She enjoys the holidays because customers want chocolates for the holidays that fall between November in April.
Schmid talks about the different types of chocolates that she makes and says she goes through 500 pounds of chocolate a day, during the winter time.
“I make a lot of holiday and Halloween stuff and Christmas trees and snowmen,” Schmid says. “Our business is seasonal like flowers, so from the week before Thanksgiving until Mother’s Day is when we do all of our business.”
Not only does she enjoy making the style of her holiday chocolates in her unique styles but she also is particular about what goes into making her chocolates which goes deeper than the actual molds themselves.
“So I want the texture of the chocolate that you just go ‘this tastes so delicious’,” Schmid says. “It stays in your mouth a little bit and you eat it and then it’s wonderful, that’s what it should be. Chocolate should be bite sized not a whole meal cause if it’s really good chocolate then it should only be one bite and you should be satisfied.”
Schmid’s chocolate is a great spot to get treats for any type of holiday as well as a great gift for loved ones.