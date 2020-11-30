Sagittarius season
As Scorpio season ends, an event-filled Sagittarius season is upon us. With two eclipses in this month, different energies are circulating. The lunar eclipse in Gemini on Nov. 30 will bring about social butterfly skills and the total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14th will bring disorder within your inner wisdom and communication.
Eclipses generally indicate a turning point or change in your life and will bring about underlying issues that you generally don’t deal with.
Elements of Fire (Sagittarius, Aries, Leo): With the seasons changing from watery Scorpio to fiery Sagittarius, you will feel more comfortable with yourself and your surroundings. Your creativity levels will be shooting through the roof and your desire to vocalize how you feel will be higher than normal. Despite the eclipses throwing you off a bit by consuming most of your energy, it is important to remain focused on your goals and trust the process.
Element of Water (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio): After dealing with all the emotions of watery Scorpio season, Sagittarius season has you focusing on what you need. Whether that be a new routine, focusing on your career or school or listening to what your body needs, this season pushes you for self care. The eclipses will have you listening to what your mind, body and soul crave, and it’s important that at this turning point you give yourself exactly what you need.
Element of Air (Libra, Gemini, Aquarius): After a long year of focusing on the outside world and the stress of this pandemic it’s time for a reboot and that’s exactly the type of energy these eclipses will encourage you to do. It’s time to reevaluate what is helping you and what distractions to no longer put your energy towards. As things are constantly changing, it’s important to take a step back and reevaluate what’s most important to you and what to put your focus towards.
Element of Earth (Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo): This season is encouraging you to heal what’s been bothering you because it’s no longer serving you. It’s just draining your energy at this point. It’s time to redirect that energy to what will serve you like your career or just living in the moment and finding what makes you happy. This season is all about you, finding your path, focusing your energy on innerwork or just as important, your career or workload.
Sagittarius season is asking all of us to focus on ourselves and with the eclipses happening there is an underlying energy of change. Change is needed in order to grow and with all the changes happening this year we all will feel a positive impact from this season.