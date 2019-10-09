Saddleback’s Superfriends Club
The Superfriends Club has been around for ten years, as part of the Associated Student Government.
“The Purpose of the club is to facilitate social, academic, and service opportunities for Saddleback’s students with disabilities.” The club aims to promote interaction among disabled students. They also seek to mitigate negative recognition of disabled students. Students within the club have opportunities for leadership roles and services within the campus community.
I had the opportunity to attend a club meeting, and they discussed their upcoming Halloween Potluck Party. They debated who will bring what to the party. This party is open to all students enrolled at Saddleback College. The party is on October 23rd at 5:30 PM to 8 PM at the SSC 212 room in the Student Services Center. Last years Halloween potluck had around 200 people show up and participated in costume contests, dancing, fun activities, and they will give away cool prizes.
Also, they discussed about making their new Superfriends logo. The advisor of the club, Michael Hoggatt, said that whatever logo wins the contest will get a prize.
I sat down with the Superfriends club president Alex Nguyen; he said, “One of his goals is to promote the club and get more people to attend meetings and club activities. This is his 3rd year in the club, and he says his favorite moment was the white elephant exchange at the Christmas party.”
The club meets every other Tuesday at the village 29-2 room at 1:45 PM to 2:30 PM. For more information, you can contact the club at saddlebacksuperfriends@gmail.com