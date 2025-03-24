Saddleback’s dance showcase premieres April 25-26
Saddleback’s annual dance showcase premieres on April 25th and 26th.
The show will take place from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m in the McKinley Theatre (on both nights).
What is in the showcase?
Mariah Stensby, who has “been doing the shows since 2022,” described it as including
“a variety of numbers in multiple styles…including modern jazz, contemporary, and line
dancing.”
Why should someone come and see the showcase?
Seeing the showcase is an opportunity to get out of one’s own head and engage with different
forms of creative expressions. If one is interested in dance, it is a good opportunity to get
acquainted with dance as well.
According to Stensby, one should see the showcase because “it will be a really fun and exciting
night!”
Tickets to the showcase may be purchased here.
If you have any questions about the upcoming showcase, there is a list of people to contact in the
dance department here.
What if I want to get into dance?
Stensby recommends “any and every dance class offered at Saddleback,” saying that the teachers
are “phenomenal” and “the entire dance community is special, welcoming and uplifting.”
