Saddleback students share their career goals
With the end of the academic year and graduation upon us, the Lariat decided to catch up with some students to ask what they wanted to do after they graduate from Saddleback.
Young San Yoon – pre nursing major
“After I’m done with Saddleback, I’m going to apply to nursing programs in Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Long Beach and the nursing program here in Saddleback College.”
Edmund Pipon – anthropology major
“I want to do something in the dental field, probably a general dentist, but I also might pursue something like an Oral surgeon too.”
Ryan VR – chemistry major
“I’d like to go into some kind of research, whether that be atmospheric or organic. I’m pretty open to anything.”
Issa Doan – chemistry major
“I want to do some kind of research and development in food chemistry and manufacturing.”
Briar Menares – bioengineering major
“I’m planning on getting into deep sea marine biology after graduating college.”
Alondra Ramirez – biochemistry major
“I plan on transferring to a four year university, and then get my doctorate degree and work towards becoming a doctor.”
Dana – pre-med major
“Right now medical school and getting my degree is the goal for me.”
Benjamin Buma – medical studies
“I want to head into the medical field. I want to work as a doctor and I want to specialize in plastic surgery.”
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