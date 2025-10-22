Saddleback president’s office hosts appreciation BBQ for classified staff
Saddleback College and district employees gathered at the Sciences Building Oct. 16 to celebrate classified staff, including technical support specialists, administrative assistants and maintenance among many roles.
President Elliott Stern along with his executive team, vice chancellors, trustees and staff served Lucille’s lunch at the Office of the President’s Classifed Staff Apperecition BBQ.
“Every year we have a luncheon to not just feed them, but acknowledge them, to thank them and to pay homage to them,” said Stern, who announced his pending retirement last week. “So this is our barbecue. We do it once a year for classified professionals.”
The new work management software, Banner, brought out “the very best” of the classified staff in the face of current struggles associated with operating the new system installed in July, he said in a speech to lunchgoers.
He compared the ability to adapt to Banner to adapting to online learning systems during covid and operating Zoom. The campus employment is organized into categories of facility, administrators, temporary employees, police, classified staff, which entails support services around campus.
This event gave the staff an opportunity to connect and take a break.
“This gives us an opportunity to get out of our offices and to enjoy some delicious food,” said Stephanie Reyna, new media and marketing specialist. “And it’s extra special to have our managers and our administrators serving us our lunch today.”
For Marcia Milchiker, Area 5 Trustee of the South Orange County Commuity College District, this event honors higher vital work groups.
“I think it’s wonderful to honor the classified staff,” Milchiker said. “I had the honor of serving people. I think our classified staff are key to our community college.”
