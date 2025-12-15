Saddleback hosts the Orange County Animal Allies for a pet therapy session during finals
This week at Saddleback College, the Orange County Animal Allies brought therapy dogs to support students during finals week.
Currently all students at Saddleback college are studying and preparing for finals. With the last weeks approaching, students are stressed but the school provides resources, such as dog therapy.
Saddleback College reached out to the Orange County Animal Allies and they gladly helped promote positivity during the last two couple of school weeks.
I talked to Kristen Monson, a volunteer for the Orange County Animal Allies who described the purpose and achievements of the organization.
What is the purpose of your organization?
“The purpose of our organization is to keep all animals out of shelters. That is our main goal. We do our best to prevent dogs from being at shelters for too long and use them for useful programs that benefit both the pets and humans. We currently have 80 dogs in the program.”
What type of programs does your organization consist of?
“We have multiple programs in our organization but the one I volunteer for is the therapy program. We have our Canine Literacy program, which consists of kids reading for dogs to improve their literacy skills, No Empty Bowls program, which helps keep dogs fed, and therapy programs like this one.”
How long has this organization existed?
“We have been around since the 80s. We do our best to help people who might need help raising their dogs and rescue dogs who don’t have owners. We train our pets for therapy so they can become therapy dogs and participate in events like this one we are hosting today.”
How does your organization stay steady?
“We have many donations made and we are non-profit. We actually survive only on the donations made by people, so I am thankful people care enough to donate for the best of these dogs. I am glad we don’t ever need to ask for more and that we have survived for this long.”
What is the best part about this job?
“For me, I find it very rewarding when I see how much of a difference a dog can make in someone’s life. We’ve gone to hospitals and it’s such a great feeling seeing people’s eyes light up, especially those who are going through a tough time.”
How many years has your organization done this for Saddleback College?
“For as long as I can remember. I cannot tell you the exact date but we have been doing it for a while.”
Does your dog enjoy doing this?
“She loves it. Her name is Rhondda and every time I put on this “blue” shirt, she runs around the house in joy because she knows where we are going. Though the dogs enjoy it, we limit their therapy time for two hours. We then take them home to rest.”
How long has Rhondda been doing this?
“Since I adopted her. She was a baby, she’s fifteen now. I love bringing her and her sister Margaret. They enjoy being therapy dogs and we all love it when it’s time to volunteer.”
The OC Animal Allies have an overall focus on bringing awareness to pet safety and giving back to communities, whether it is through pet therapy or donating funds to families who need to raise a pet.
As we talked, dozens of students sat down with volunteers and pets to play and hopefully get rid of some academic stress. Many described the event as “one of the best ways to end the 2025 Fall semester.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.