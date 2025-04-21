Saddleback College’s Pride Month hosts Drag Queen Bingo
Drag Queen Bingo returned to Saddleback College’s Fine Arts Courtyard on April 8. This was the first event of a month-long Gaypril celebration created to highlight the campus’ LGBTQIA+ community.
The event was hosted by the office of College Equity, Inclusion and Access and the International and Diversity Student Council. It took place in the Fine Arts quad from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
By next semester, the office will be opening the new LGBTQIA2S+ Center located on the first floor of the renovated Student Services Center, said Tanya Wilson, program coordinator for the LGBTQIA2S+ Center and Multicultural Center.
“This new center aims to foster a strong sense of community while celebrating the diverse identities that make us all special,” according to the South Orange County Community College District.
The office plans to run its programs through the LGBTQIA2S+ Center while also providing educational resources such as books written by LGBTQIA+ authors. Also available at the center will be free STD and HIV testing for students.
Decorated with various pride flags of all sizes, the music played at the event while free pizza and sodas were served on a sunny Tuesday. Students gathered at tables in the courtyard and played multiple rounds of bingo, winning various prizes such as Saddleback College blankets and Saddleback College theater tickets.
“We’re trying to accomplish a sense of belonging for everyone, a place where everyone can feel welcome and accepted,” Wilson said.
The afternoon featured performances by drag queens Big Dee, Jewels and Torta Jugosa.
Students also played a game where they guessed which LGBTQIA+ flag belonged to each identity. The winners were then allowed to keep their correctly guessed flags.
“It’s a really great opportunity for us to do community outreach, especially with a younger audience who may not come out to our nightclub shows or anything like that,” Big Dee said. “And just get the message out of inclusivity and being happy with oneself.”
After the event, students were encouraged to take pictures with the performers and socialize with one another.
Saddleback College celebrates Pride Month a couple months early since the majority of students will be out of class in June. Celebrating while classes are in session is crucial in order to “have student engagement and really focus on getting students involved,” Wilson said.
During the month of April, Saddleback College will also be hosting a Pride Dance Party featuring dancing, karaoke, snacks, and friendship bracelet making on Thursday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in College Center 212.
There will also be a Pride Talent Show on Tuesday, April 29, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in BGS 254, where students will be encouraged to showcase their singing, dancing, acting abilities and more.
Through these events, Saddleback aims to provide “a space where students and staff can learn more about the LGBTQIA2+ community and where members of the community can support and uplift each other through celebratory and inclusive gatherings,” according to Saddleback College.
California Community Colleges also held their seventh annual LGBTQ+ Summit virtually on April 15 and April 16 in order to allow students, staff, faculty and community members to share experiences and ideas on how to improve current diversity programs and to brainstorm for the future.
Drag Queen Bingo will be held once again in November to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, along with an LGBTQ+ author book giveaway, and many more drag performances to come.
