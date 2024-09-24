Rolling with Resilience: An inside look into Orange County’s South Coast Roller Derby League
The South Coast Roller Derby league huddles for a bout in July 2023.
Tristan King Photography
Chappell Roan’s music floated through the air, mingled with the low rumbling of wheels and the jovial laughs of skaters as the South Coast Roller Derby league practiced as a team.
During that Friday evening, the diverse group of athletes performed several drills to fine-tune their skills in preparation for a bout on Oct. 12 against Angel City’s Road Ragers at their home track at the Laguna Hills Community Center.
I had the privilege of attending this practice to interview members of this league about their experience with roller derby and upcoming league events.
One skater I interviewed, Sarah Halasz (whose derby name is “Bipolar Roller” and who also happens to be my cousin) encourages people to show up to the upcoming October game, stating “We love having people come out and support the team. Derby is a super fun sport to watch. I recommend people go on Instagram and stuff, get involved with roller derby in the area, and show up for us!”
Another player, Karen Pascoo, who goes by “Bombushka” on the track, adds, “We want everyone to come out, see what we’ve got going on, support us, and learn more. We’re all here to ask questions to and be available to get more info.”
The welcoming nature of this team was a consistent theme throughout my interviews, not only pertaining to audiences but extending to the team of skaters themselves.
As I’ve come to learn, teamwork is a crucial aspect of the sport and is a central focus of this league. “Bombushka,” who plays blocker for the team, explains, “You see the people who have been doing [roller derby] a long time rally around you, and really they’re there for you… You’re nervous, you’re scared, it’s your first experiences on everything, and having those people come to you and say ‘I got you’ — that’s everything.”
The sport of roller derby, in general, seems to stand out in its unique championing of such an immensely strong and inclusive sense of community. That being said, roller derby is low on the list of most popular sports in the US (most notably surpassed by ice hockey, basketball, baseball, and football).
All players I interviewed expressed that they believe the sport should get more recognition, some attributing its rather lack of notoriety to it being a heavily women-dominated sport. “I think it directly challenges what we think about women. It’s women playing an aggressive, full-contact sport. I think some people have a hard time imagining women being aggressive or playing a full-contact sport,” suggests “Bipolar Roller.”
Roller derby is also well-known for its long history as a queer-friendly sport and being overall very inclusive of the LGBTQ community. Team coach, Mackenzie Winder AKA “Thrashley Rollson” (her twin sister’s derby name is “MarySkate Rollson”) explains, “Roller derby is really pioneering the way for gender inclusivity. I think that’s what we need more in sports, and I feel really proud to be a part of a sport that is really championing gender-expansive individuals skating on our league.”
This commitment is outlined on the South Coast Roller Derby’s website, as well, which states, “At SCRD we honor the courage and resilience of those who have fought and continue to fight for the rights of this community. Inclusivity and visibility are crucial on the path to safety, acceptance, and equality for ALL. We are committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for every member of the LGBTQIA+ community.”
On top of that, roller derby is unique for its versatility.
“Roller derby is really what you want from it. You can make it your own. If you want to be competitive, there are leagues that are super competitive. If you want to just have fun, there are leagues that are just recreational leagues. So, you can find your place, which is nice,” “Bombushka” explains.
The South Coast Roller Derby league carries these qualities through its welcoming team environment.
SCRD, which started in San Clemente in 2009, is an internationally-ranked member of WFTDA (the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association) and has played in Canada, Utah, Northern California, as well as against many local leagues.
The team employs both competitiveness and fun into its practices, by providing a thoughtful learning space with flexible and accessible drills, as well as a fun and supportive group of players to lean on.
Everyone I interviewed had something to say about the team’s strong sense of community, “Bipolar Roller” commenting, “It’s a lot of really wonderful, not just wonderful athletes, but just super dedicated and kind and such welcoming people that it makes learning such a difficult sport really fun.”
Similarly, skater Elle Brown (derby name “Ellemental Chaos Pixie”) says, “I’m obsessed with the people on this team because they are genuinely the kindest, most compassionate team, group of people, all the above that you will ever meet.”
A big part of this league are its bi-yearly skate camps, from which most of the current skaters were recruited from. The skate camps cover basic skating skills, as well as an introduction to roller derby fundamentals. “Bombushka” shares, “I help out coach skate camp. So, I always get excited for our new skaters, seeing their energy, and just seeing who’s going to bring what to the team is exciting.”
Player Kelsey Luu (AKA “Wailor Moon”) says, “I joined because of the skate camp, and I really liked how the community and everyone was very friendly with each other and how welcoming they were.”
SCRD’s upcoming skate camp starts Sept. 24 and goes to Nov. 15, taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7pm to 9pm and Sundays from 4pm to 6pm at the team’s home track at the Laguna Hills Community Center. Anyone who is at least 18 years old, at any skill level and any gender is welcome to participate. The only requirements are skates, gear, and a $100 fee for the camp.
The league is committed to helping out new skaters and driving away concerns about skating skills with support and patience.
Skater Mali Sampson, whose derby name is “Red Hot Chili Wrecker” says to those considering joining, “Go for it. Dive right in. Don’t be afraid to fall. And just have fun doing it!” and “Ellemental Chaos Pixie” recommends, “Definitely give it a try, because you want to be able to say you did it all. And if it doesn’t work, then you can say ‘oh, that didn’t work.’”
There are also several opportunities to participate with the league apart from skating: “The roller derby community is not just made up of the skaters, but also non-skating officials and skating officials who can ref the games… If you’re ever interested in skating but you’re afraid or nervous about contact you can always join in some capacity. There’s always officiating. There’s always just coming to a game and being a regular. But the community’s here for you. We’re here when you’re ready,” comments “Thrashley Rollson,” a SCRD skater since 2011.
“Take a chance on yourself. Joining derby and joining South Coast was the best thing I ever did for myself. I feel like I’ve become more confident, more athletic, and created real friendships and sisterhood. I’ve been with this league [for] over ten years and these people are my family, for sure. So, take a chance. We’re always here to help get gear for people if they don’t have gear. Just reach out and ask questions. And go watch a game!”
For further information, you can email [email protected], view @southcoastrollerderby on Instagram, or visit http://www.southcoastrollerderby.com/.
