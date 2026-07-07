Verizon customers have last chance for sold-out Daisy Chain Festival
The Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival is coming to Irvine at the Great Parks on August 29, just 25 minutes away from Saddleback College.
Founded by the three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, the already sold out festival features an all women lineup with performances from Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan, Katseye, Mitski, Rodrigo herself and many more.
However, Verizon wireless customers will have another chance to get tickets on July 9 in all tiers. A limited number of tickets will range from $255 for the general admission to $1,255 for VIP.
“100 % of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls,” Rodrigo said on Instagram.
While hosting multi-generational artists, the festival supports non-profits that create opportunities and safe spaces for girls and women nationwide like Planned Parenthood, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Baby2Baby.
Fans can preview the festival through its official playlist on Spotify, which includes songs from several featured performers, including “Gaberiela” by KASTEYE, “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, “My love All Mine” by Mitski, and “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.
Performances will take place on two stages, the Dandelion, serving as the festival’s main stage, and the Marigold which will feature additional artists throughout the day. In addition to live performances, attendees can browse through immersive art installations and shop from women-led businesses selling handcrafted goods, apparel, artwork, exclusive festival merchandise while taking advantage of photo opportunities throughout the festival grounds.
Inspired by the Lilith Fair in 1997, Daisy Chain Fields brings together generations of women artists for a day of music, art, and community while supporting organizations that advocate for women and girls. Although Rodrigo has not confirmed whether the festival will return in future years.
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