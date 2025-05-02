Record Store Day in photos

The sign for Penrose Record Room in Riverside, California. Janine Smith | Lariat
Record Store Day is a semi-annual event that was created in 2007 to celebrate independent record stores by having artists release special edition CDs and vinyl records for sale on those specific days in certain stores. It happens on the first Saturday of April and also on Black Friday, and it is a tradition I have been taking part in for the last three years with my father.
This year I visited two record stores, both that I had never been to before in any capacity, but specifically not on Record Store Day.
This is DBZ Books ‘N’ Records in Corona. This is just an establishing photo I took after leaving the store, as it does not feature the early morning sky or the line that wrapped around the block. Janine Smith | Lariat
It’s a little hard to tell from this photo, but this was my initial spot in line when my dad and I showed up at 6:38 a.m. The store opened at 7:00 a.m. A later Instagram post by the DBZ account would say that some people had been waiting since four that morning. Janine Smith | Lariat
At 8:25 a.m., my dad and I were approaching the final corner before turning into the “backstage” area of the store, which was an empty space behind the record store where they sometimes holds shows. Two people in front of me, a man is holding a list of all available releases for RSD ‘25. A story post from the DBZ Instagram account the night before had given me a small insight into their setup and all the records they had to offer, but since I had gotten in line, there was no way to tell what was still available. Janine Smith | Lariat
As we approached the front of the line, a DBZ employee was handing out small red tickets to ensure that there was no line skipping. We were being shuffled into the back room in groups, akin to the system of a large Disneyland ride. My dad and I ended up stuck right in the doorway for a good ten minutes, watching with glazed eyes as other shoppers browsed the remaining titles. Janine Smith | Lariat
I had only been interested in one record this year. I have been a fan of the band Wallows since eighth grade, and this year, they released a special edition of their newest EP, titled “More.” I had seen in the overview video from the store’s Instagram that they had several copies of the record and the CD they had released alongside it, but as my eyes scanned the scene, the bright orange cover art escaped my vision. Oh well.
DBZ customers look through records. Janine Smith | Lariat
Once inside, I allowed myself to browse much more than I thought I was going to. This was mainly due to the fact that I wasn’t going to get the one record I actually wanted, so I needed to search for one to make up for the near-three hours I had waited in line, but also because my dad had gone into this year’s RSD, as he did every year, with no idea what was going to be offered. He ended up with far more purchases than I did, so maybe he’s got a strategy I need to adopt. Janine Smith | Lariat
I left DBZ with only two special release day items, a free Amyl and The Sniffers band poster and an RSD exclusive copy of “The Virgin Suicides” soundtrack. It’s a gorgeous blue color throughout, from the cover art to the square, floppy 45 that was included with the standard vinyl. I didn’t know it yet, but this would be my only RSD purchase for this year. Janine Smith | Lariat
DBZ records’ inside collection of vinyl. Janine Smith | Lariat
Inside the actual store, DBZ boasts both books and records, creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere for the physical media lover. My dad and I both left the store, myself having compensated for my RSD loss with several other records, and walked out into a beautiful day. Our Monster Energy drinks had now officially kicked in, and it gave us a second wind to break tradition and visit a second record store. Janine Smith | Lariat
While waiting in line for Penrose Record Room, which didn’t care at all to open early for RSD, a protest against new immigration laws and deportation processes walked down the main street. It’s always an odd feeling to be waiting in a line and watching something like this happening around you. Janine Smith | Lariat
The owner of the record store came out to give us the rundown of how the day would go. A list of their available RSD records would be on the door, and all RSD copies would be behind the counter, so you’d have to go up and ask for them.
As my dad and I walked in, I noticed there was no Wallows on the list at all. Oh well. Again.
The inside of Penrose Record Room. Janine Smith | Lariat
The store is small, and it’s located in the basement of the building. Janine Smith | Lariat
Penrose Record Room is a record store attached to a recording studio; bands and artists signed to them sell vinyl copies in Penrose Record Room. It featured a lot more niche artists, specifically those from the R&B and Latin genres, and my dad was able to get several records from a smaller artist he really enjoyed. I stuck to rock hits, picking up Weezer, Adolescents, and The Smiths. I got a free coffee cup as a prize for spending 100 dollars.
Record Store Day is an amalgamation of everything I love: spending money, shopping locally, and surrounding myself with music I enjoy. It’s a niche holiday that can be held sacred by anyone who likes to buy records, and it has become a valuable part of the culture for those that do celebrate.
DBZ Books ‘N’ Records
317 W Sixth St
Corona, CA 92688
(951) 393-0106
Penrose Record Room
3485 University Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 425-1354
