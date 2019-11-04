Rage Against the Machine is back
Rage Against the Machine announced on Nov.1 a reunion tour set in 2020. On their newly conceived Instagram profile, just one singular post. The caption released the dates of the five-show tour.
Starting the circuit in El Paso, Texas, March 26, 2020, and then, the rally at the Coachella to headlining one night of each weekend on April 10, 2020, and April 17, 2020. The band will also make stops in Arizona and New Mexico.
Rage has not played a show together since 2011 as part of their last reunion tour that was a five-year world tour — initially breaking up in 2000 due to disagreements with lead singer, Zack de la Rocha. The split is listed on The 10 Messiest Band Breakups in Rolling Stone.
“The band’s social media is accurate,” Wayne Kamemoto, an associate of the Band, said.
Since the time of their second split, members of the band have gone onto do solo projects and some of the members forming a new group.
Zack de la Rocha was forming One Day as a Lion with Jon Theodore, the drummer of Queens of the Stone Age, in 2008. Only releasing one five-track self-titled EP, de la Rocha would go on to release his single “Digging for Windows” in 2016.
With the help of Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Prophets of Rage was formed by guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk. They would go on to release an EP “The Party’s Over” in 2016 and a self-titled studio album in 2017.
With the announcement of the reunion, Prophets of Rage have announced they will be disbanding, on Nov. 3.
It is unknown if there is more to come after the tour is over. With the band being mostly politically disapproving and standing up for injustices through their music, the timing for this reunion could not have been timed any better, with such a dramatic and exciting 2020 election on the way.
With none of the actual members of Rage Against the Machine making any comments since disclosing this news, the next steps for the group is unknown. However, the band getting together for these shows could be the start of something big is coming in the music industry.
Only time can tell what direction the Rage plans on going in.