Productivity, musical creativity and the return of concerts: how musicians are dealing with coronavirus lock down restrictions
(This is currently a teaser for the upcoming full article featuring more musicians’ interviews)
Despite what the slew of cancelled concerts would lead you to believe music is still alive and well online as musicians keep up with creative pursuits solely at home. Practice strays away from the studio and into the sound studio-made kitchen as artists tackle keeping up with their songwriting and beat-making while confined to the pastel whites of their home walls.
Musical artists coming out with new material during this age of coronavirus quarantining is nothing new. Rapper Travis Scott staged a virtual concert inside Fortnite, an online multiplayer battle-royale game, and songwriter Fiona Apple released her new album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” with the attached video message containing the words “happy quarantine.”
When tough times come about, musicians adapt to creating work by whatever means even if tours for said work to be shown are cancelled or a physical audience is ripped from them. Judging by myriad musicians’ social media accounts, the guitar is not so easily neglected a chord and the piano is longing to have a note struck into it.
Singer-songwriter Sarah Jane based out of Sydney, Australia is a YouTuber of 250,000 subscribers currently working on her sophomore album for both her band The Violet Stones and her solo efforts. Having released her debut solo album in 2019 titled “Absence,” Jane is working towards her second album coming June or July of this year while staying on top of production for the album and keeping in touch with her amassed audience.
“There’s an upside to being in lockdown as I’ve had more time to focus on recording,” Jane said. “When I have shows booked it’s kind of hard to find time to work on both so it’s sort of a good thing. I think the most important thing is getting my music out there so I’ve definitely stayed productive with the production of my records.”
With in-person shows being substituted for livestreaming events on sites like Twitch, Instagram and YouTube, the connection between fans and artists becomes increasingly important as interaction is confined to the eyes behind either screen. Livestreams act as a stand in to provide the connection sought at a show, but from home where performing music is at the forefront even if the moshing is now a nonfactor.
“I have done one live stream on instagram a couple of weeks ago and I think it went alright,” Jane said. “In regards to when I think shows will be returning, I don’t think anyone really knows as this pandemic is very unpredictable and nobody really knows what the future will hold.”
Pursuing music production at home becomes more manageable thanks to services like FruityLoops Studio that streamline beat-making in the format of a digital audio workstation. It comes equipped with a suite for producing any manner of song-making all at home offering multi-core effects and mixing interfaces.
Musician Andrew Russel seeks better production methods while experimenting at home during this time. Through collaborative efforts with other artists rapping on his beats, Russel aims to eventually put out his own LP record showcasing the fruit of his labor while tinkering away at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I wanna develop my own style and have something that sounds unequivocally like me, as in where Kanye raps, and you know it’s him, I want that for me,” Russel said. “For as horrible of a situation as this is, it’s allowed me to flourish as an artist developing a better work ethic in my art seeing improvement vastly.”
Russel is not as informed on his local scene in Liberty, New York as people are working just as he is on musical endeavors, but the vocalizing of these efforts aren’t heard as widely in the tighter counties of the inner city.
By not being able to get out and collaborate in person, the communication is delegated entirely to Facebook Messenger as a means to communicate with link sharing conducted through Google Drive to pass around newer iterations of a given beat Russel has been working on.