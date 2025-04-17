Philz Coffee Aliso Viejo branch opens with good vibes and good coffee
The Aliso Viejo Town Center branch of Philz Coffee opened Wednesday, Mar. 5. I tried the Iced Gingerbread latte Mar. 19, on my first visit. This is a section-by-section review detailing that experience.
Atmosphere: 8/10 – This branch of Philz Coffee is decorated with paintings on the walls that convey images of nature, like squirrels, trees, and people on a boat. This creates a relaxing and serene view when walking in. The atmosphere of Philz Coffee is also big and open. They also have tables outside, if people prefer that as opposed to their indoor seating options.
Lighting/Spacing/Noise: 9/10 – The lighting in Phill’s Coffee was good. Overall, this branch was not crowded, and not noisy. I did not feel the need to block out noise or that I was crammed in the restaurant, and I visited in the evening. It was easy to go in and order without feeling crowded, and there was not a long wait.
Location: 9/10 – The location of Philz Coffee is good! It is located in the Aliso Viejo Town Center, so it has several other popular shops and stores surrounding it. My brother and I went through Taco Bell before. It being surrounded by shops makes it a good place to stop by and grab coffee if one is out watching a movie, or doing errands at other nearby shops in the Aliso Viejo Town Center.
Pricing: 6/10 -The pricing at Philz Coffee is around average for the area, leaning on expensive. Most drinks average around $6-$8.
Customer service: 8/10 – The employees at Philz Coffee are very friendly. They were nice when taking my order, and they asked me at the end how it tasted when I had my drink, being courteous and attentive throughout the process.
Food/drink – 8/10: The drink I ordered was the iced gingerbread latte. It was refreshing, tasted good, and had foam on the top. I definitely enjoyed it! It was different, but I’m not quite sure how it compares to the raw caffeine at Starbucks. Philz Coffee has a wide variety of iced coffee drinks on the menu to choose from, including the iced gingerbread latte, iced rose milk latte, and the oat milk cookie cold brew.
Philz Coffee also has tea, if one does not prefer coffee. It has pastries as well, including the cinnamon roll croissant, if one also would like to get breakfast, and sandwiches if one is interested in lunch.
My overall experience at this place was good! The people were friendly and the atmosphere was pleasant. I rate it an 8/10 because sadly they weren’t able to compare to the espresso at Starbucks. Starbucks has more variety in drinks and flavors of tea, and I have also seen other restaurants carry more choices.
I recommend this place to anyone looking for a fun outing with their family and friends, or a relaxing outing by themselves. It is a fun place to go for coffee and a lowkey atmosphere!
I like Philz Coffee for its eccentricity, location, and peaceful vibe. I recommend trying it out!
