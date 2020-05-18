“Pandemic” not listed under refund policies
Who knew that a world health pandemic wouldn’t have been in the terms and conditions of some refund policies? Is it fair for greedy companies to keep a portion of the price paid by their customers? Maddison.com states that many airlines are pressing for vouchers instead of refunds, in order to keep the cash but honor the flight at a later date.
I got an email from Ticketmaster a few weeks back that a concert I was supposed to attend on May 8, 2020 was postponed, but with no rescheduled date. If the date did not work for me, I was not able to get a refund, I would have to resell my ticket. And just a few days ago I received another email from them stating that the artist did not want to reschedule and therefore they would issue full refunds. They were offering full refunds OR a voucher worth 150% of the price paid. If my ticket was $100, I could get a refund of $100 back on my credit card or I could get a voucher to Ticketmaster.com for $150. A NewYorkTimes.com article brings to light that websites like Ticketmaster and StubHub have since changed their wording on their refund policies, in a way of getting out of offering refunds. Since most shows were “postponed” instead of cancelled, you may not get a refund because the show was not “cancelled officially”. The site used to say “Refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled” it NOW lists only cancellation as means for refunds, and then postponing all its shows.
Cindy Albee had purchased tickets for the David Spade comedy show at the Improv in Irvine on March 15, 2020. She purchased 10 tickets for $45 per piece plus $4.95 service processing fee for a grand total of $499.50. After the show was cancelled, the Improv never reached out. “I called the day of the show and a girl at the box office told me they were closed. She did not know what would happen with the tickets. About a month and a half later I received an email saying I could hold on to the tickets and they would reissue them for the shows rescheduled date in August OR I could be refunded the price minus the service fees. It was already hard enough to get 10 people to agree on one date, not everyone could commit to a later date so far out and I didn’t want to be out $500 for the next five months so I opted for the refund. Once I was told they were keeping my $50 in service fees, I was pretty pissed because it was all online. I’m not sure what exactly they processed online that’s worth $50 of my money for a show that they cancelled. I also had to deal with my credit card company and the Improv playing phone-tag because after two times of asking them to refund the $450, they still didn’t for two months after the fact. The Improv told me to not call or email any further because I would not be getting any other questions answered or refunds.”
Saddleback college is not offering refunds for parking permits purchased by students who had been taking on-campus classes. The school website states that refunds would be issued for permits if classes were cancelled. “Cancelled” by means of not enough students enrolled in the class, not cancelled by the school for pandemic.
AAA auto insurance states that ONLY Northern California, Utah and Nevada PREMIUM members will be receiving credits for less miles driven during the states closures. This means nothing to Southern California or non-premium members.
Forbes.com wrote an article on many travelers being partially refunded or rescheduled because their insurance policies to not have “pandemic” listed under reasons for refunds. Customers are stuck waiting on reschedule dates or wishing they had bought ticket insurance back when they originally made their bookings.