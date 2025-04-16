Odd jobs and unique majors on campus
When most people think of college majors, they picture textbooks, lectures and maybe a few all-nighters fueled by caffeine and regret. But what if choosing a major could lead you into some new and blind-siding situations? That’s exactly what we set out to explore at Saddleback College.
Armed with a phone, a camera, and a well of confidence, we wandered campus to interview students about how their chosen fields of study might lead to some wacky, wild, or downright unbelievable experiences. From culinary students who’ve accidentally flambéed their eyebrows, to aspiring engineers building robots with a mind of their own, we discovered that behind every major is a story waiting to get weird.
This is a collection of those stories—the good, and the strange because on the journey… sometimes we lose our destination.
“Everybody needs engineers now, that means there is a lot of options if you become an engineer. I could be engineering anything from a new toothpaste container to making a robot that feels pain. I think working with anything AI would be tumultuous and uncanny. What if it turns evil?”
-Luke Pinto, Mechanical Engineering, 19
“What I design is up to the people, so they could come up with some crazy ideas.”
-Brian Gama, Graphic Designer
“Both the coolest and weirdest thing I could find myself doing is medical examining, where I would perform autopsies and work at a morgue”
-Darn Flynn, Biological Sciences
“My major can lead to anything from scooping up marine life poop to sleeping in a tent in the middle of Africa.”
-Sam Lindelof, Ecology
“I think it could be weird and cool to market a for a large company like Nike and learn their ins-and-outs”
-Mason Chavis, Business Marketing
As we learned, no path is directly straight and no major is immune to chaos. That’s the beauty of it: from scooping poop to designing robots your career is a shifting and evolving thing. In between the lectures, exams and group projects that somehow always fall apart at the worst time, students are collecting stories they’ll tell for years. Remember to stay open-minded and wide-eyed because life is on the way!
