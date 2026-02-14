OBOC’s yearly book community launches with film event
The One Book One College committee at Saddleback Community College hosts local events during the semester surrounding the themes of their yearly book. Conversations on Eric Weiner’s memoir “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” this year’s selection, kicked started with a film screening of “Happy,” a 2011 documentary.
Eric Weiner is a best-selling author and an award winning journalist, regularly contributing to The Washington Post, BBC Travel and AFAR. He was a travel correspondent for the National Public Radio for over a decade and has published five nonfiction books.
His first book, “The Geography of Bliss,” was published in 2009. Weiner travelled to countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Each culture taught him their personal ways to measure and experience happiness. His findings encourage readers to look outwards and then inwards.
“You will find no easy answers in these pages. You will, however, find much to chew on and, perhaps, some unexpected inspiration. We Americans, it turns out, have no monopoly on the pursuit of happiness. There is wisdom to be found in the least likely of places,” said Weiner on his personal website.
A similar message and research is revealed in director Roko Belic’s “Happy.” Profiles on citizens in varying cultures around the world hold the majority of the runtime. Interviews with scientists and specialized professors take up the rest.
Screened on the Saddleback campus, this event took place on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. The Business and General Studies building was host to this screening, a location adjacent to the quad and the busiest part of campus. Any student had access and was welcomed with open arms.
“Happiness comes from what makes you, as a person, feel complete or happy or safe, and it’s not something that exists always. You have to kind of seek it out, find it.” said Logan Duplanty, a student attendee studying English.
Thankfully for students, OBOC seeks to build their community.
The screening was bookended with words from hosts Femia Scarfone and Maureen Smith, two members of the committee. Alongside them are additional members of Saddleback faculty including Catherine Hayter, Beau Ewan, April Cubbage and Lydia Tamara.
The documentary is 73 minutes, with the whole event lasting an hour and a half. Snacks rewarded the audience as well as class credit and a space to converse with peers about takeaways from the film. Relation to the book was also encouraged as the film was chosen specifically to match Weiner’s tone.
Themes ranged from individual growth to immersion in community. Real life stories added depth and perspective, garnering moments of connection to viewers. Rather than force feeding advice, the film gives clear examples to back scientific research and hypotheses.
The pursuit of happiness is an everlong devotion, but the film shows this does not have to be battled alone.
“Most of our happiness comes from our intrinsic motivation and those things that they talked about like serving others, being of service, having a purpose in that way. Because that gives back to you, brings you happiness, being in community because we are so isolated sometimes and individualistic in our society. We want students to recognize the importance of having community.” said Femia Scarfone, an instructor and the department chair of English as a second language.
OBOC is one such place a Saddleback student can find community and directly experience Weiner’s extension of bliss.
Spring semester offers a plentitude of events for students succeeding the screenings for “Happy.” Events can be located on the Saddleback Library website.
Some events are hosted on Saddleback’s campus, such as the TED Talk on Law and Happiness, taking place on Feb. 18.
Other events invoke a larger part of the local community. A book discussion will be held at the Mission Viejo Public Library on April 14. Conversation with this wider range of individuals will mirror the openness invoked in the book.
Eric Weiner is scheduled for a campus presentation and Q&A on April 22. Any student is welcome to this event and any others regardless if they have read the book or not.
“It doesn’t even matter if you know anything about the book. Every author we’ve had is entertaining and talks enough that you don’t have to really know the details of the book. You can still just go and listen to why they wrote it and what they’ve experienced since they wrote it.” said Maureen Smith, an instructor of geography.
Students who are interested in reading the book can do so instantly via the school library. Students may also receive free copies if their instructor chooses to teach the book in class.
OBOC aims to get as many people involved in the events, with as little or as much participation as they choose. Exposure to the discussion and community is enough to get one engaged, and hopefully recruit a friend or classmate to join.
“All of it’s just a domino effect,” Scarfone said.
Brushing shoulders with peers ignites the foundation for living out Weiner’s diverse teachings of happiness.
You must be logged in to post a comment.