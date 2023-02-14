No reservation for Valentine’s? No problem

The oversaturated holiday of Valentine’s Day has all of the couples scrambling to find reservations at the next best restaurant or café. However as is often the case, all of the spots have been filled up no matter where you try to search in the OC area. 

So how do you find somewhere that is exclusive yet also special enough to impress your sweetheart? Never fear for there are plenty of gems throughout the area, some that don’t cost much money. Here are five places you should look into for Valentine’s Day whether it be to set up a date or to escape the masses.

 

Little France Coffee & Bakery

28181 Marguerite Pkwy #21, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Located near Saddleback at the shopping center across the street.

They offer breakfast, croissant sandwiches and a variety of coffees and teas.

The menu can be a bit pricey, but their food is very filling. Anything from the croissant sandwiches are an absolute win. Be wary that they open at 8 a.m. and close early at 4 p.m.

 

Avila’s El Ranchito in San Clemente

204 Avenida Del Mar A, San Clemente, CA 92672

Homestyle Mexican drinks and food.

This restaurant is a part of a chain with this location being the most ideal due to its close distance to the beach.

 

Centro

140 E Main St, Tustin, CA 92780

An eatery best known for their pizzas and drinks.

 On Tuesdays they open later at 5 p.m.

 

Den Cafe

125 N Broadway D, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Coffee shop with a bohemian vibe serving pastries, soup, sandwiches and burgers off the grill.

There are a variety of wooden tables to sit at indoors. 

 

Crepes de Paris

25 The Shops Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Another French option is located in the Mission Viejo mall near Nordstrom. 

A French creperie that also offers sandwiches and coffee.

The crepes here are wonderful and all the lattes come with latte art.

 

Hope this helps any who need a good place to eat or relax. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.

 

