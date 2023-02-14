No reservation for Valentine’s? No problem
The oversaturated holiday of Valentine’s Day has all of the couples scrambling to find reservations at the next best restaurant or café. However as is often the case, all of the spots have been filled up no matter where you try to search in the OC area.
So how do you find somewhere that is exclusive yet also special enough to impress your sweetheart? Never fear for there are plenty of gems throughout the area, some that don’t cost much money. Here are five places you should look into for Valentine’s Day whether it be to set up a date or to escape the masses.
28181 Marguerite Pkwy #21, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Located near Saddleback at the shopping center across the street.
They offer breakfast, croissant sandwiches and a variety of coffees and teas.
The menu can be a bit pricey, but their food is very filling. Anything from the croissant sandwiches are an absolute win. Be wary that they open at 8 a.m. and close early at 4 p.m.
Avila’s El Ranchito in San Clemente
204 Avenida Del Mar A, San Clemente, CA 92672
Homestyle Mexican drinks and food.
This restaurant is a part of a chain with this location being the most ideal due to its close distance to the beach.
140 E Main St, Tustin, CA 92780
An eatery best known for their pizzas and drinks.
On Tuesdays they open later at 5 p.m.
125 N Broadway D, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Coffee shop with a bohemian vibe serving pastries, soup, sandwiches and burgers off the grill.
There are a variety of wooden tables to sit at indoors.
25 The Shops Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Another French option is located in the Mission Viejo mall near Nordstrom.
A French creperie that also offers sandwiches and coffee.
The crepes here are wonderful and all the lattes come with latte art.
Hope this helps any who need a good place to eat or relax. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.
