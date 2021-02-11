Nine California based small businesses to help celebrate the perfect socially distant Galentine’s day
Trust me, you won’t regret it.
Introduced into mainstream media in 2010, Galentine’s Day is a holiday that celebrates female friends on February 13, the day before Valentine’s day. Popularized by NBC’s television series, “Parks and Recreation,” Galentine’s day is still being celebrated today. Despite the current restrictions in place regarding social gatherings, there are still ways to celebrate your favorite females from a distance.
Whether you’re scrambling to find a gift or are already starting the hunt for next year, this list is a compilation of nine California based small businesses you should check out for your upcoming, socially distant Galentine’s day celebration. All of these businesses offer shipping throughout the United States and are perfect for shipping to your Galentine’s this year.
Editor’s Note: Fleur Gabrielle only offers local delivery and pickups.
Galentine Candle – Fiddles & Fern, Guadalupe, CA.
This soy candle is a perfect gift to accommodate your digital Galentine’s day celebration with your favorite friends. Available in scents such as Birthday Cake, Campfire, Cinnamon Bun and Hazelnut Coffee, these candles are bound to be a personalized hit for your best friends.
Michelle Berry, the creator of Fiddles & Fern, specializes in an assortment of different items, from mugs to candles, to digital calligraphy.
“Designing amazing products for you to gift to your friends & family or to gift to yourself brings me joy! You can find me at www.fiddlesandfern.com or on IG @fiddlesandfern,” she said.
Plant Lover Valentine’s Day Card – AnaCreativeCo, Tustin, CA.
There is no doubt that quarantine has turned some of us into newly dedicated plant parents, and there’s no problem with that. The saying, “I love you more than my plants,” is such a clever take on Valentine’s cards and is perfect for your friends who have welcomed a new, green family member into their lives. Ana Lopez, the creative behind the Etsy shop, AnaCreativeCo is a digital artist who started her shop due to her desire to find a creative outlet during quarantine.
“We have missed out on so many special moments, sending a piece of happy mail is a meaningful way to show love, and stay connected!” she said.
Galentine’s Gift with Candle and live Plant – TheSucculentSurprise, Los Angeles, CA.
This candle and succulent set is a brilliant take on curated gift boxes. Compiled of a live succulent, set of matches and a Sea Salt & Orchid wax candle, this box is perfect for your friends who love plants and relaxation.
Nicole Berru, the owner of The Succulent Surprise, started her gifting journey when the pandemic hit and the reliance on contactless services grew rapidly. Partnering with nonprofits and fellow female business owners, Berru launched The Succulent Surprise with her main objectives still in mind, giving customers the chance to explore unique, small shops.
“What I do is make gift giving effortless, I create curated gift boxes that are meant to be an immersive experience through colors, textures and scents,” she said. “Gifting to me is emotionally rewarding.”
“I Donut Know what I would do without you” Polymer Clay Donut Magnet – tallgirlmakestinyart, Tustin, CA.
This donut magnet is an adorable handmade gift to give to your pun-loving Galentines this year. With the miniature donuts made from polymer clay, each tiny donut has its own personality, complete with icing and sprinkles to top each one off. Heidi Carter is a full time working mother who loves to create art. Due to the diversity of the medium, polymer clay, Carter has been able to create new miniature sculptures to sell on her Etsy shop, tallgirlmakestinyart.
“Not only has my tiny art brought me so much needed joy during these difficult times but it has also helped to have a little side hustle during this fiscally difficult pandemic!” she said. “I created this Galentine’s day magnet because I just love the idea of women celebrating their friendships, especially in this current climate we all need to hold our friendships dear.”
Mini Valentine’s Heart Soap Favors – RealFave, San Francisco, CA.
This 10 piece set of mini heart-shaped soaps are perfect for curating your own Galentine’s day gift boxes. Available in seven colors and scents, such as Strawberry, Coconut, Plumeria, Peach, and a Natural, unscented scent, these soaps are a great gift to give for a self-care night or even as a home gift. RealFave was created to help others send love to people who are important to them. Offering a variety of products, such as soap hearts and gift boxes, RealFave offers gifts that are wonderful for every occasion.
Hand-crafted earrings – BurkandHart, Fontana, CA.
BurkandHart offers a variety of unique, hand-crafted polymer clay earrings that are special to the shop. With designs that come as hoops, studs, and lever-backs, the perfect pair is waiting for your special girlfriends.
Angie Burkhart is a Communication Studies instructor by day and a polymer clay artist by night who has been perfecting her craft for over seven years now. Offering a Galentine’s gift wrapping option as well, Burkhart collaborated with her friend DaintyScribbles to design gift bags and greeting cards full of encouraging art for your favorite Galentines. Angie has also included a coupon code exclusively for Saddleback students to use for a discount, use code “SADDLEBACK” for 10% off of your order through the end of February.
“At Burk & Hart, my goal is to create statement pieces, wearable art as we might call it, that encourage women to feel good about standing out, being different, or taking up space – pieces that are unconventional, beautiful and sometimes bold, just like the women who wear them,” she said.
Macrame Valentine’s & Galentine’s Keychains – TheLeafyLoom, San Diego, CA.
These macrame keychains are perfect to gift to anyone who is near and dear to your heart. Available in the colors pink, white and red, as well as four different sizes and styles, each keychain can be personalized and perfect for your special gal pals. Emily Shane, the creator of The Leafy Loom is a recent college graduate who is a mother to her pets as well as many plants. Based out of North County, San Diego, Emily is inspired by the beaches and deserts of California.
“I recently opened my shop to pursue my passion of being a maker and sharing my love for yarn, macrame, and more with the world,” she said.
Pink Galentine’s Day Self Care Gift Box Set – LilacDreamGifts, Los Angeles, CA.
This gift box set is ideal for the hard-working women in your life who need to take a spa day. Complete with a rose-scented soy wax candle, matches, beeswax lip balm, honey soap with a loofah, and a gift message, this box is perfect for the full self-care experience.
Lilac Dream Gifts is a family-owned small business that focuses on curating quality spa boxes and products. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, the founder combined her passion for science and art, producing handcrafted gift boxes that are perfect for any spa day in.
Crafted with ingredients that are paraben, phthalate, and detergent free, Lilac Dream Gifts offers clean options for your spa needs. Shop Lilac Dream Gifts for your next at-home spa experience.
Bunch of Love flower bouquet – Fleur Gabrielle, Aliso Viejo, CA.
This handcrafted bouquet is a unique assortment that you can’t get from a grocery store! Thoughtfully arranged with premium blooms, this bouquet is certain to make your Galentine’s feel special this year!
Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Fleur Gabrielle is an event florist known for using flowers to strategically complement natural settings and environments. Utilizing different textures, colors and shapes, she curates unique bouquets and arrangements exclusive to her customers. Fleur Gabrielle enjoys attending farmer’s markets, fancy dinners with a view, playing music, and exploring the world.
Fleur Gabrielle has served clients in Utah, Napa Valley, Marin County, and Orange County. With work featured on national wedding blogs such as Southern California Bride, Grey Likes, Amber and Muse, and Utah Valley Bride, Fleur Gabrielle is known for her beautiful arrangements.
Orders are available to pick up on February 13-14. Free Pickup in Aliso Viejo or $10 delivery within Orange County, CA.
All of these products are perfect to gift to your friends for your upcoming Galentine’s day celebration. With the variety of talents displayed through small businesses, it is important to discover local artists who are creating from the heart.