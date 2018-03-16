National Panda Day
On March 16, conservationist and animal lovers come together to spread the word about one of the species that are facing a high risk in extinction in the wild.
This peaceful creature with a distinctive black and white coat is adored by the world and considered a national treasure in China, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature. The giant panda has a special significance for the WWF because it has been their logo since 1961.
From the WWF website, these bears live mainly in bamboo forest, high in the mountains of western China. Giant pandas are excellent tree climbers despite their bulk. They consume about 26 to 84 pounds of bamboo every day.
Newborns are about the size of a stick of butter, but can grow up to 330 pounds as an adult.
With a population of 1,864 in the wild, they are considered to be vulnerable towards being endangered.
The panda’s habitat is the heart of the geographic and economic part of China. By making their habitat area easier to maintain, we are also helping the quality of life of local populations.
They also bring a huge economic benefit to local communities by ecotourism. Ecotourism means the local communities do tours directed towards exotic, often threatened, natural environments to support conservation efforts and observe wildlife.
Today there has been 2,716 post on Instagram and 508 tweets on Twitter using the #NationalPandaDay. Share your love and use the hashtag to spread awareness.
For some entertainment enjoy some of my top ten favorite panda videos from @TubeSpaghetti.