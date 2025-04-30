My trip to Brazil in a series of pictures

On day one of my family and I’s trip to Brazil, we participated in the biggest Brazilian tradition called Carnaval, a parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This is one of the dancers getting ready to walk the parade. Lanai Rodrigues. | Lariat
These are the drums that were used in the parade. They were scattered across the ground before the performance, each one ready to be picked up by a member of the samba school's drumline. In Portuguese, they call a drumline a "bateria."
Each dance school has a unique theme for the parade. The dance school Tucuruvi was themed as Native Brazilians, which represents nature and preservation of their culture.
On day two we did a Brazilian tradition in Sao Paulo where during the week of Carnaval everyone comes together and plays music, dresses up and has a party while walking around a street block. In Portuguese it's called "un bloquinho" or "un bloco."
There were people everywhere and a lot of vendors selling water and drinks. Music blasted from a truck that has a high-power sound system and a stage for music performances– in Portuguese they call it "trio eletrico." The crowd danced down the street, still riding the energy from Carnaval.
The music was loud and everyone knew all the songs. The "bloco" played classic samba and Brazilian hits like "O Canto da Cidade" by Daniela Mercury, "Eva" by Banda Eva and "Baianidade Nagô" by Timbalada.
On day three we went to the beach in Sao Paulo, Boraceia. The weather was perfect and the water was super warm. This would be a spot I definitely recommend visiting.
On our final day, we visited another beach in Sao Paulo, Praia Barra where we watched the sunset and hung out with our close friends.
