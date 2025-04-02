Making a veterinarian
Ella Tinsley, a veterinary student at Saddleback College, is focused on animal care and medicine. Tinsley’s ultimate goal is to become a veterinarian and positively impact the lives of animals and their owners.
She grew up surrounded by pets, which sparked her lifelong interest in animals. Tinsley also discovered an interest in the field of medicine, inspiring her career path.
“I want to work with large animals in farms, like livestock,” Tinsley said.
As a first-semester veterinary student, she has not yet faced many challenges in her studies. However, Tinsley is prepared to tackle any obstacles that she may come across.
Although she isn’t taking any veterinarian classes at Saddleback College, she is currently taking her prerequisites to prepare for transfer.
“I don’t have a set school in mind at the moment, but Cal Poly Pomona, U.C. Davis or Western University are all schools that I would like to apply to for my DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicare degree),” Tinsley said.
At Saddleback, they offer online courses for veterinary assistant and veterinary office manager roles. Saddleback also offers pre-veterinary medicine classes.
Radiology is a field she is interested in exploring. Tinsley wants to learn about X-rays, CT scans and the various technologies involved in diagnosing and treating animals.
“In five years, I will see myself in veterinary school,” Tinsley said. “I also plan to work in vet clinics and participate in clinicals, learning how to help animals feel better.”
Tinsley is very dedicated to animal care, and with her interest in radiology and her aspirations of working with large animals, she is well on her way to achieving her dream.
