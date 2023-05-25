Low cost activities for this summer in California
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a hotter-than-average summer. After experiencing abundant rainfall in previous seasons, we are eagerly anticipating the change. California emerges as a premier destination for enjoyable, budget-friendly activities under the sun. Here are some free ideas:
1. Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach offers a wide range of entertainment and free activities. Whether you prefer relaxing on the beaches or exploring Heisler Park, there are ample options for everyone to enjoy.
2. Downtown Disney: Despite being adjacent to pricy Disneyland, Downtown Disney provides a lively atmosphere without an entry fee. Immerse yourself in the classic Disney experience, explore various shops, and take in the sights of iconic destinations like the World of Disney and the Lego Store, adorned with life-sized Lego creations.
3. Aliso Viejo Botanical Garden: For nature enthusiasts, the Aliso Viejo Botanical Garden is an enchanting retreat. Featuring a maze, Roman sculptures, and picturesque lookout points, it’s an ideal location for a morning hike or a serene summer evening. Please note that the garden closes at 7:00 PM.
4. Picnic: Enjoy a leisurely picnic at any of the local parks. Spread out a comfortable blanket on the grass and bring along your favorite snacks. Just remember to apply sunscreen, as California summers can be quite hot.
Here are some low-cost options:
1. OC Zoo: Located in Irvine, the OC Zoo offers an affordable experience at $2 per person on weekdays and $5 per vehicle on weekends. Take advantage of the guided audio tour as you explore and observe a variety of animals.
2. Mission San Juan Capistrano: Discover the beauty of Mission San Juan Capistrano, a historical site that captivates visitors. General admission is $18, but students receive a discounted rate of $10. This location is perfect for a memorable date, whether you choose to embark on a morning adventure followed by brunch or explore before enjoying a delightful dinner in the charming town of San Juan.
3. Orange Coast College houses a planetarium that remains open for visitations throughout the year, including summer. With captivating shows like “Birth of Planet Earth,” the planetarium offers an immersive experience, best enjoyed with some space ice cream. Admission is open to the general public for $10.”
