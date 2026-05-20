Local thrift stores for college students on a budget
Going out to shop these days feels like a death sentence to your wallet. With prices rapidly increasing and wages struggling to keep up, it can sometimes feel like you have to take out a loan just to afford getting some new clothes or appliances. This challenge only gets greater as a college student trying to get by with no full time income.
That’s why many students have turned to thrifting for clothes and everyday necessities. Not only is it far more affordable, but it’s also a more environmentally friendly and sometimes even more fun way to shop.
Luckily, students don’t have to look far, since there are plenty of wonderful thrift stores near Saddleback’s campus packed with cheap finds and unique items, giving students the opportunity to shop without breaking the bank.
Laura’s House
The moment you walk into Laura’s House, it’s clear that it’s more than just your average thrift store. The atmosphere feels cozy and welcoming, with nostalgic music from the 80s and 90s often playing throughout the shop.
Located in San Juan Capistrano, Laura’s House offers a wide selection of clothing ranging from casual everyday wear to affordable formal outfits. Not to mention the fact that the store also carries a variety of accessories, furniture and home decor items.
What makes Laura’s House even more meaningful, however, is the organization behind it. They are on a determined mission to work hard in order to help end domestic violence, meaning purchasing is not only a way to help yourself, but a means to support those who are affected.
At first glance, Casa De Kathy may seem like a small thrift store tucked away in San Juan Capistrano, but don’t let that fool you. This cozy shop, run by an incredibly kindhearted staff, is packed with clothing, furniture, decor and just about any other hidden treasure you could imagine.
You may have to rummage around for a while to find exactly what you’re looking for with just how many items are housed here, but the affordable prices and unique finds make the search well worth it.
Casa De Kathy is also an organization on a determined mission to help people in difficult circumstances get a second chance at building a new life with purpose. Every purchase made at the store helps support that mission and make those journeys possible.
Located in Mission Viejo, Caws Four Paws is a newer thrift store that has already become a beloved addition to the community. With affordable prices and a wide selection of clothing, home decor, appliances and other everyday essentials, the shop is filled with hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered.
While shopping, you immediately notice the cozy atmosphere and the warmth of the employees, who strive to make every customer feel welcome. Rather than feeling like a typical thrift store, Caws Four Paws has the charm and feel of shopping at a small, but cheap, boutique.
Beyond the shopping experience, Caws Four Paws is also dedicated to an important mission. As a nonprofit thrift store, it helps support local pet rescues, animal adoption efforts and wellness programs for animals in need.
Laguna Niguel houses Mercy Warehouse, which is an absolutely massive thrift store packed with just about anything you could imagine. From clothing and furniture to home goods and unique unusual treasures, there’s something for just about anyone. Soft music playing in the background gives the store a calm and relaxing atmosphere while you shop.
The clothing prices are especially reasonable, with many items being surprisingly affordable. Furniture prices can vary depending on the quality and brand, but even the higher-end pieces are still great deals for shoppers looking to save money.
Mercy Warehouse is also a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families in need by providing food and other forms of support to the local community.
The first thing you notice about Upscale Resale is just how inviting this cozy little shop is. The store is filled with all sorts of hidden treasures while still being neatly organized, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.
Their prices are especially appealing, often featuring unbelievable discounts such as storewide sales where nearly everything is 50% off for the entire month. It creates a sense of comfort for shoppers, who can feel confident that they are getting real value for their money.
Upscale Resale is also part of the organization South County Outreach, which is on a mission to prevent hunger and homelessness. Shopping here feels even more meaningful, knowing that your purchase supports both your own needs and a larger cause.
Despite its reputation, thrifting proves to be more than just an alternative to traditional shopping. It’s a choice that benefits your wallet as a college student, supports your community and helps the environment all at once.
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