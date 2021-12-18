Last two days to come enjoy the Sawdust Festival are coming
The Sawdust Art and Craft Festival Winter Fantasy is here to spread creativity and holiday cheer. The final two days are coming for this holiday season on Dec. 18 and 19.
Sawdust is a celebration of local artists and their art containing 150 artists coming together in the Laguna Beach area to show off what they could make. The artists range from ceramics, clothing, glass, jewelry, leather, metal work, painting, photography, sculpting and woodworking.
Sawdust festival has been going on since 1967 and has been a place for artists that didn’t fit into the traditional art show that goes on across the street from where Sawdust takes place.
It happens twice a year, during the summer and winter. During the winter the place is transformed into a winter wonderland, where children can meet Santa, take pictures in the sleigh and in good Sawdust fashion, work on art and crafts.
While you look around at the fine art people have created, you can also stop by and listen to the live music that is played by local artists.
Many of the artists that come to Sawdust have been there for many years, coming back each year and reinforcing the relationships that they make at each festival. Some of the artists are couples you specialize in their own craft.
In the center of the festival there is a large box where you can watch artists blow glass in real time.
They even offer year-round art classes for beginners and advanced artists where you can get hands-on experience in the art of glass blowing in the festival off-season.
The OC News team went to the Sawdust Festival and interviewed some of the artists there to get a sense of why they keep coming back every year and what does Sawdust mean to them.
If you would like to go to the Sawdust Festival you can get your tickets on their website or at the gate. It will cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children and free for anyone under 5. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. So get there early to get a parking spot in possibly one of the most atrocious areas for parking, but you get all day to enjoy the festival.
So if you’re looking for one last activity to do with your family or friends to get you in that holiday mood before Christmas, this might be the perfect place for you to find it.
You must be logged in to post a comment.