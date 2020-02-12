Last minute Valentine gifts
Oh Valentine’s Day, the Pagan holiday whose origins date back to ancient Rome. The whimsical celebration where women were dosed in the blood of a sacrificial goat for fertility and paired up with men through a charming lottery system.
Nowadays, many people feel the holiday has lost that special amorous feeling. In today’s busy, modern and commercialized world people have forgotten what the holiday is all about, showing that you care.
So have you gotten that special someone a gift that shows how much they mean to you? No? Well don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day gifts that would make the Roman gods proud.
Create a personalized gift basket
You don’t even have to get that creative for this gift. Head down to the nearest dollar store and pick up your boo thang’s favorite candies and snacks. Maybe throw in a cute plushie, a lovely smelling candle or a little bouquet of flowers if we are feeling generic. To make the gift feel more personalized throw in some other items that reflect their interests. Maybe a lip gloss they wear all the time, a gift card to their favorite restaurant or a t-shirt from their favorite band. Slap on a cute little handwritten note and you’re golden.
Create a memory together
Gift shopping is hard, especially if you just started dating your significant other. Instead of spending money and taking a wild guess on a physical item, plan a fun night out or schedule a unique experience you two can do together. Sign up for a wine and painting class or even a cooking class together. Take them out on a nice date, dress up to the nines, splurge a bit more on a nice dinner and go out dancing. It can be as simple as decorating a cute spot to snuggle up and watch some classic rom-coms.
Give them a little self care moment
Life can be stressful, so why don’t you help them wind down and give them the essentials to do so. You’re going to want to create a sensual environment for them to be able to vibe in. Pick up some candles or maybe a diffuser with some essential oils to clear the air. Get them something comfy to wear so they can feel warm and cozy, a fuzzy robe or a nice pair of pjs will do the trick. Maybe pick up a bath bomb or two, they don’t even have to be the fancy Lush ones. They sell bath bombs in Walmart, Target, even some dollar stores. Lastly throw together a chill playlist they can put on while they’re relaxing and think about how much they love you for putting all this together.
Have a romantic night in
Who says Valentine’s Day has to be expensive and fancy? After all, it’s the thought that counts. Treat them to a home cooked meal, pick out a fun looking, tasty recipe or just cook their favorite meal. Set up a candle light dinner with flowers, put on some romantic tunes and ask them about their day. End the night with a favorite movie, binge a TV series, or pick up one of those games from the back part of Spencer’s and keep the mood light.
We here at the Lariat wish you a wonderfully romantic Valentine’s Day. We hope we could help you in your panicked last minute scramble to show the one you love how much they really mean to you. So remember a wise man once said, “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”