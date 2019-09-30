Industry Night
Get a bang for your buck for working in a restaurant
A prevalent job for the average college student is one in the restaurant industry. One of the benefits of having one of the positions is the ability to participate in industry night. Now some may ask, What is industry night?
On Monday nights, participating restaurants give discounts to those that work in the hospitality business, most commonly being 50% off the entire bill. There are many great spots to go that are right here in Orange County.
Some personal favorites are Waterman’s Harbor in Dana Point and StarFish in Laguna Beach. These restaurants love to give back to their little community of industry workers.