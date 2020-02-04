I hosted a Super Bowl party with friends who dislike football
Super Bowl – LIV (54) – The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday, leading them to their first Super Bowl win in fifty years. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought the Chiefs to victory after two major comebacks in the playoffs this season and once again in the Super Bowl after scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The 49ers played lights out defense for a great portion of the game, until the Chiefs flipped a switch on offense to phase the 49ers out of it. Mahomes continued to build upon his impressive resume, winning Super Bowl MVP and his first Super Bowl ring.
Last season, he won the NFL MVP award after a monstrous season. At only twenty four years old, Mahomes became the youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl in their career, making him one of the leagues brightest stars.
I personally have waited all season for the game, but not my friends. They could care less about the actual game and simply were most excited to see how terrible the half time show was going to be. They were asked to give their input on what the Super Bowl meant to them, whether that be the food, commercials or any favorite memories from past years.
Party goers explain to the Lariat what they enjoy about the Super Bowl every year:
“Three words: 7 layer dip.” – Sean Hedges.
“I wait for this Sunday all season long. I’m bummed the Seahawks fell short this year and didn’t make the Super Bowl but am confident they’ll come back even stronger next year. I also hope to win some money on some bets that I made.” -Tanner Henderson, my only sports savvy friend.
“Every year when the Super Bowl comes around, I have to learn my roman numerals again.” -Jeff Hedges.
“I have never bet on a Super Bowl game. Wish I could say the same about the puppy bowl.” -Ryder Logan.
“My favorite Super Bowl memory is the time my dad missed my dance recital to watch the Super Bowl.” -Mallory Black.
“What inning did they score a touchdown?”-Nobody.
“I’m trying to remember the last time I enjoyed the halftime show.” -Jeff Ashley.
“Super Bowl is one of the few times a year where I can totally disregard my calorie intake.” -Jake Harlan.
“I never watch the game. I just eat all of the good appetizers.” -Haley Hedges.
There is no doubt that people aren’t interested in football and instead enjoy the atmosphere of the party itself. This year, the commercials lacked humor and the half time show made it seem like it was 2005 all over again with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez taking stage. It makes you wonder what audience actually enjoys the half time show year after year.
Who two teams do you see in the Super Bowl next season?