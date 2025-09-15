How to make friends at Saddleback College
Classes have officially begun at Saddleback College for the fall semester and every student is trying to adjust to doing homework and dealing with annoying teachers once again after a stress-free summer vacation. Though many are focused on getting used to their schedule and the work load, making friends should also be a consideration.
Saddleback College has recently been named a Top Ten Community College in America by WalletHub, but although it is known for having great programs and high transfer rates, it is notably one of the worst social schools for students.
There might be some students chatting it up with others in the halls or the main quad, but most of the time many will be walking alone with a blunt look on their face as soon as their professors call an end to their lecture.
According to many reviewers on RateMyProfessors.com, Saddleback College rates at a 2.9 out of 5 for “social life”. All of the reviews stand low and consist of negative comments when it comes to describing how badly anti-social the school is.
“The social life at Saddleback is so poor,” said Mia Gutierrez, a sophomore student at Saddleback. “If I talk to people it is just acquaintances asking about homework, but not a long lasting friendship.”
Although it is a terrible spot to let our social skills flourish, that does not mean there is no possibility of making friends. There are multiple ways anyone can form at least one friendship at Saddleback and they have been proven to work.
One way friendships are born in Saddleback is by pretending to struggle. Sounds absurd, but faking it until you make it is the right choice. For instance, if you are sitting next to someone and you want to get rid of the awkward wall sitting between you two, act dumb. Saying something like “do you get this?” is the beginning of a friendship, though you might perfectly understand the lecture.
Another way to befriend someone is by saying something random, so random it is almost weird and awkward. Saying phrases like “nice weather outside right?” or “this professor is odd,” are great conversation starters, especially if the weather is indeed nice and if the professor is visibly strange. Though weird and uncalled for, it always works and gets a laugh out of the other person.
Going to on-campus events is another great way to make friends. Joining a club and using some good conversation starters like the ones previously mentioned always works. Always be nice and definitely do not be weird. There are multiple ways to make friends, but it all takes less social awkwardness and less isolation.
Now, how do you keep them as friends? Once you start a conversation, keep it going. Keep saying “Hi” every time you see them in class, sit next to them or maybe ask for their number. Make sure you ask in a normal way, definitely do not be creepy about it. Text them and ask questions, and the more you socialize, the closer you are to creating a fun friendship with them.
Saddleback College is anti-social because that is how students make it be. If everyone tries to say at least a word to their peers, you might just find your best friend at this school. Yes, some people might not want to talk to you, but that does not mean everyone will avoid you. Therefore, it is time to let those social skills come out and make the best out of your community college experience.
