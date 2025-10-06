How to become the best gift-giver: A Paper Panduh Gift Guide
Halloween and Thanksgiving are coming up and that means that Christmas is right around the corner. Some have begun holiday shopping, but others are dreading it as it can be a difficult task to complete. If you are stuck, you might just need to go to one place: Paper Panduh, a fun gift store filled with lots of cool options to gift.
Located in the Mission Viejo Mall across from Saddleback College stands “Paper Panduh”, one of the best stores to find gifts for your loved ones. The store opened in 2023 by mother and daughter Anna and Emma, who love stationery and all things trinkets. What first started as a small family business soon became a popular and very loved store by many local shoppers.
Though the store is filled with lots of stationery, there are still many gift options and you’ll catch anyone from any age group purchasing gifts for their friends and family. If you are stuck and don’t know what to get your friend, girlfriend, mother, or grandpa for the holidays, here is a list of some of the most popular best-selling products at Paper Panduh.
Candles
$28
Candles are the easiest and most “go-to” gift anyone can purchase. Your mom, girlfriend, uncle and grandpa will all enjoy a candle. Most people like to have a nice-smelling candle, especially when the colder seasons hit. At Paper Panduh, you can find a variety of candles that are visibly appealing and nice to have at home or as a gift to your loved one. Just pick whichever one you think smells best, wrap it up, and give it to someone for their birthday or this holiday season.
Kitchenware
$10-$50
Paper Panduh holds lots of nice kitchenware that your mother or grandmother will enjoy. With nice tea towels, cute mugs, and printed lunch bags, you can easily make a gift. You can even assemble a bowl with fun kitchen items (as pictured). If your loved one enjoys cooking, kitchenware is the easiest way to go.
Sticker heaven!
$4.75
Paper Panduh is known for their cute stationery and one of the most popular items are the sticker sheets. If your little sister enjoys playing with stickers or your girlfriend likes scrapbooking, stickers will make a fun stocking-stuffer gift. There are hundreds of options to choose from, so choose wisely or pick them all!
Watercolor Workbooks
$24.95
If your loved one is crafty, a watercolor workbook might be the best choice as their Christmas gift. These Emily Lex workbooks contain step-by-step instructions on how to blend colors and how to paint the sketched illustrations in the book. These workbooks work for any age and create a fun learning experience; you might have to get yourself one too.
Jewerly
$30-$50
Another easy gift idea would be giving someone some type of jewelry. One of the most popular small business vendors held at Paper Panduh is Ivorii Kay Studio, which hand-makes jewelry with real stones. From bracelets to necklaces and earrings, all pairs are stylish and make a cute gift. All that is needed to do is pick your person’s favorite color and pick the jewelry piece you think they’ll like best.
Pens!
$3.75
If you are looking for a gift for someone you might not be too close with, but want something small and playful to give them, Paper Panduh holds fun pens! Whether that is your teacher, co-worker, or a student, flower and dinosaur-shaped pens are fun to give. These make great stocking stuffers as well.
Add a greeting card!
$6-$7.50
If you choose to get them something small, make sure to get a greeting card and write something wholesome inside. At Paper Panduh, you can find a wide variety of greeting cards. Adding a greeting card along with the necklace, stickers, or pen you chose to give them is the final touch needed for it to count as a kind gift. Kind words in a card might even mean a lot more to someone than something more valuable!
Do not forget the gift bag!
$3.50-$10.95
Paper Panduh has cute gift bag options for any and every gift. From small to big, whatever you are giving them should fit and it makes the gift look nicer. Therefore, if you are in a rush, do not skip the bag and tissue and make the gift opening process more memorable for them!
At Paper Panduh, you can find multiple gift options that you can give almost anyone. Whether you have a low budget or a high one, you can find anything within your price range to find a gift for someone. Other things not mentioned can be found at the cute store, such as dresses, shawls, keychains, and hair accessories. Even if you are in a rush, it is guaranteed you’ll find something at Paper Panduh. So, if you are struggling to find gifts this holiday season, do not skip this gift shop and get some of the best gifts there all while supporting a local family business!
