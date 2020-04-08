How the NBA is weathering the Coronavirus hiatus
NBA suspends its season amid Coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 11. The NBA reached its decision to close its doors for the time being when two NBA players on the Utah Jazz were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in March 2020. Once All-Star Center, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with Coronavirus the league suspended operations until further notice.
“The shutdown would last at least 30 days,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN. “People are stuck at home and I think they need a diversion and need to be entertained.”
The NBA released a statement after that interview saying that they’re putting their premium subscription service “NBA League Pass” for free until Apr 22. That is if the NBA doesn’t resume before then.
NBA League Pass includes access to games played throughout history, exclusive interviews, and press conferences after each game played. The service normally is a $99 annual subscription but is now free for the time being.
“We are trying everything we can to bring basketball back by any means necessary” Silver said. “We hope to salvage at least some portion of this season.”
The NBA is hoping to resume were they left off the season. In countless reports, the league office wanted to resume the season heading in straight to the playoffs. Therefore, the NBA can start up the 2020-2021 season on schedule.
NBA athletes who are stuck in quarantine are doing everything that everybody else is doing during the pandemic. Toronto Raptors Center, Serge Ibaka is wasting no time and keeping himself busy every day.
Ibaka has a cooking show that he produces when he is not playing basketball and is a major comedic hit. “How Hungry are you?” interrogates NBA players while cooking some dishes that originated from his home country of Congo.
During Ibaka’s down time he would wake up at noon and would work out until 6:00 p.m. He enjoys this but really misses being with his team and doing what he loves most, playing basketball.
Ibaka got mad at his teammate for eating a doughnut during the hiatus. Players are still eating healthy and working out every day hoping that the season resumes and players will be ready to start up again.
Los Angeles Lakers Center, Anthony Davis has been sending his teammates highlight tapes to one other due to the absence of in-person meetings. The Los Angeles Lakers were the number one seed in the Western Conference before the league was suspended.
The NBA office is trying to input ways to do charity work for people who live in impoverished areas. “NBA Cares” is a mission addressing social issues in the United States and around the world.
Los Angeles Lakers Guard, Dion Waiters has been going on Instagram trying to entice his fans to play video games with him and his son. It’s a way to connect with fans and help everyone get through the hiatus and make the process easier.
The NBA is addressing the Coronavirus issue with full force. Loyal fans are likely listen to the NBA because they respect their organization. Telling fans to wash their hands, practice social distancing, clean and disinfect, and wear a face mask if you are sick.
Some NBA players are also encouraging people to stay healthy and active inside their homes. Charlotte Hornets Guard, Devonte Graham posted on his Twitter a high intensity interval training workout to move your feet.
Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers Rookie Guard Matisse Thybulle also posted on his Instagram a “how to” video on perfecting dribbling with the basketball. Thybulle has also been posting time-lapsed videos making LEGO sets, essentially making his apartment a kid’s playhouse.
The NBA is taking the initiative to help us get through this pandemic.