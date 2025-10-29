How are local college students’ fantasy football teams doing?
We all have thought we were going to win the entire fantasy league right after the draft. No matter where we drafted from, who we were going against, or how much the buy in is. But the only thing that prevents us from victory is fantasy bust, the waiver wire and where we draft from.
In today’s video, I interviewed local college students from Saddleback and asked them how their fantasy team was doing. We had various answers, some of them were outright hilarious.
We had positive answers like when I asked Bradley how his fantasy team was doing, he said, “Mines doing alright, I’m 3-2 right now. Bye weeks going to hit hard, but after that I think I should be cruzzing.”
But when I asked Bradley’s friend, Dustin, he said, “Not so good right now, 1 and like 4 right now. I have Ceedee Lamb and George Kittle on the injury reserve, so hopefully I survive the next few weeks.”
The purpose of this is to gauge public interest and awareness of fantasy football among college students and see how they’re managing their teams this season.
Here’s the full transcript:
Zach Atwood: Alrighty guys, my names Zach Atwood and I’m a journalism major at Saddleback and I’m here with-
Bradley: I’m Bradley.
Dustin: And I’m Dustin.
Zach Atwood: And what is your guy’s majors?
Bradley: Kinesiology.
Dustin: Biology.
Zach Atwood: Some good majors right there. I just wanted to ask, how is your guy’s fantasy season going?
Bradley: Mines doing alright. I’m 3-2 right now. Bye weeks going to hit hard but after that I think I should be cruzzing.
Dustin: Not so good. 1 and like 4 right now. I have Ceedee Lamb and George Kittle on injury reserve, so hopefully I survive the next couple weeks until they’re back.
Zach Atwood: And what position were you guys drafting at?
Bradley: I was 4th overall. I picked Justin Jefferson.
Dustin: I was actually 9th overall. I got Ceedee so that was rough.
Zach Atwood: That’s rough. Alrighty guys, thank you guys so much.
Zach Atwood: Alrighty guys, welcome back. My name’s Zach Atwood. I’m a journalism major at Saddleback. I’m here with-
Zach Chrissman: Zach.
Zach Atwood: What’s your major?
Zach Chrissman: Psychology.
Zach Atwood: Alrighty and how’s your fantasy team doing?
Zach Chrissman: It’s doing good, it’s doing good.
Zach Atwood: What’s their record?
Zach Chrissman: My record is 3-2.
Zach Atwood: 3-2 and what spot did you draft from?
Zach Chrissman:I drafted last pick so last pick first round, first pick second round.
Zach Atwood: Okay, that’s pretty good. That’s pretty good.
Zach Atwood: Who am I here with?
Aiden Puig: I’m Aiden and I’m a business major at Saddleback.
Zach Atwood: And how’s your fantasy team doing?
Aiden Puig: We’re doing great. We’re 3-2. We’re going to win the championship, that’s all I’m going to say.
Zach Atwood: What spot did you draft from?
Aiden Puig: I believe 6th.
Zach Atwood: 6 or 7?
Aiden Puig: 6 or 7, yeah.
Zach Atwood: Alrighty, who am I here with?
Jesse Moss: Jesse Moss.
Zach Atwood: And how’s your fantasy team doing?
Jesse Moss: Not too good. I started good in the beginning. Let’s just say it’s not going too good right now.
Zach Atwood: What spot did you draft from?
Jesse Moss: That’s a great question. I don’t remember.
Zach Atwood: I think it was the 1.02, right?
Jesse Moss: I- I don’t know man. I don’t remember.
Zach Atwood: Almighty, I’m here with?
Colton Puig: Colton. Business.
Zach Atwood: Business major? Oh yeah. And how’s your fantasy team doing?
Colton Puig: I’m losing to Mateo by 20.
Zach Atwood: What spot did you draft from?
Colton Puig: 8th. The first pick was 8th. I had 8th pick. I still got everybody I wanted.
