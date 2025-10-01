Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Kicks off
Saddleback College held a Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month kickoff in the quad on Sept. 15th to kick start celebrations. Students and staff could partake in many events, from a round of lotería, dancing with live music and writing a letter to loved ones.
The Office of Student Success had a table where students could get a photo taken with graduation stoles with phrases “Latinx/a/o Pride” and “Get a grip” and include it in a letter written by students to loved ones. The letter will be mailed out at a later date.
The letters were an idea brought to “ Empower our first generation students in particular, to activate, the wisdom, the knowledge, but overall conversation of access of why this sacrifice is important.” said Victor Valadez, a success coach at Saddleback College.
The Latinx Voices had a table where copies were available with stories from students’ writing assignments from Professor Jose Lumbreras Chicanx/Latinx class. The journal includes stories written by students who interviewed someone in the class and stories from staff. The designs and artwork are all student-produced on campus with the help of professors.
Versatil Live Band was performing many Latin hits in the quad. Students and staff were dancing to popular Latin songs, “La Chona” and many more hits. Most students and staff were even singing along and laughing.
Lunch was provided for those in attendance and consisted of chips and salsa, tacos and beverages.
In the quad, there was a walk of Latinx icons from actors, athletes and important figures in history. The frames included images of former and past celebrities and their careers.
The Hispanic and Latinx Kickoff was a way to connect with students and staff and celebrate the culture of the community.
You must be logged in to post a comment.