Go big or go home: Pokémon Center releases life-sized porygon plush
In a move sure to excite both collectors and fans, The Pokémon Company has just unveiled a new addition to its plush lineup—a life-sized Porygon plush.
The iconic virtual Pokémon, first introduced in the original Pokémon Red and Blue games, is now available for fans in a cuddly, 3D form. Standing at approximately 2 feet tall, this detailed recreation is modeled after Porygon’s sharp geometric design, staying true to its pixelated roots.
Priced at $499.99, the plush is available for pre-order and is expected to ship later this fall. While it may not come with the same digital abilities as its in-game counterpart, this life-sized version is perfect for any Pokémon enthusiast looking to add a unique piece to their collection.
However, the hefty price tag of approximately $500 has left some fans feeling conflicted. While the design is faithful to Porygon’s pixel art origins, the high cost is drawing mixed reactions.
“Maybe I should crowdfund for this on my throne LOL,” tweeted a Pokémon fan on X. “I need a [P]orygon plush still. Let it be a giant one.”
I spoke to 27-year-old and long-time Pokémon fan Christopher Jin about his thoughts about the plush.
“$500 might seem like a steep price to bring Porygon into your life, but you can think of it as supporting it after Pikachu put it out of TV work for over 25 years,” said Jin, referencing the infamous 1997 Pokémon episode ‘Electric Soldier Porygon,’ in which over 700 Japanese people suffered detrimental health effects due to a flashing strobe effect upon airing.
Though known as the “Porygon Incident,” I believe we are blaming the incorrect culprit and using the pink and blue creature as a scapegoat.
The show’s villains, Team Rocket, created virile missiles exploding from a thunderbolt caused by everyone’s beloved Pikachu. So, who are we really to blame for Porygon who didn’t even play a role in the strobe effects? Why aren’t we shunning the yellow electric mouse who’s somehow more powerful than Dialga, the creator of space itself?
Jin is right; we do owe it to Porygon for wrongfully erasing its existence out of the anime, and at $500 per plush, just think of it as payment for the last 25 years!
For more information, visit the official Pokémon Center website.
You must be logged in to post a comment.