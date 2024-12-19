Giving UGGs the boot this 2024 holiday season
The holidays are near and let’s face it, if you have UGG boots on your Christmas wishlist you may as well be stuck in the 2000s. The Y2K aesthetic is back in full swing, Ed Hardy shirts and low-rise jeans are once again socially acceptable clothing items, but as a society we have to draw the line at UGG boots.
UGG shoes have been controversial for years now, as they are made of sheepskin and have a history of sourcing sheepskin from unethical places. They have since pledged to have an Ethical Sourcing and Animal Welfare Policy to “only use fur which is a byproduct of the meat industry,” according to the UGG website.
Organizations like PETA have worked hard to inform the public about the conditions of the sheep in the wool industry. On Nov. 20, 2023 PETA published an article responding to the UGG company’s claim that no animal had been treated “inhumanely” in their production process. “No animal material that goes into UGGs items can be described as ‘humane’ by any stretch of the imagination,” said the PETA staff.
The PETA staff suggested that the answer to UGGs animal cruelty allegations is for them to stop using animal-derived products altogether. The ‘humane’ choice is to produce UGGs that are vegan, and the chances of this happening are not likely.
In recent years, UGGs fell out of fashion and were generally considered to be outdated. However, UGGs are returning back to the spotlight. Apps such as TikTok and Pinterest start trends that fuel fast fashion and this is the case for these boots.
Phoebe Marie Edwards-Plant, a content creator on TikTok under the username @PheebzInTheCity, explains the influence TikTok has on current fashion trends. “Marketing on TikTok is very lucrative, so it is in the creator’s best interest to promote products that convey a specific aesthetic,” said Edwards-Plant. “A lot of creators are sponsored by UGGs, wear them, and audiences purchase them to embody their favorite TikTokers.”
Many social media users, particularly impressionable audiences, seem unaware of or have chosen to overlook the brand’s controversial history, and I have seen many Christmas 2024 wishlists on these apps that include UGGs products.
During this holiday season, I am here to inform you that these boots do not belong anywhere on your wishlist. The questionable ethicality behind the production of the shoes should be enough to steer you away from these boots, but if not there are a few more reasons why UGGs are not a wise gift this season.
UGGs are not great quality for the winter season, they are made of sheepskin and require a lot of upkeep. For example, the boots are not waterproof and they will be ruined if exposed to wet conditions. This is particularly problematic during the winter weather due to the rain and snow.
Fourth-year student at University of Michigan Sureet Sarau explained her experience owning UGGs in Michigan weather. “They keep my feet warm but I feel like sometimes if the weather is really bad it leaks into my shoe and gets my sock wet so it kind of defeats the purpose,” Sarau said. “When there’s salt on the sidewalks during snowy times I’ve noticed that it leaves a white residue on my shoes and damages them.”
They have an assortment of styles and colorways, but that is because UGGs are a fast fashion shoe. Jaelen Mayberry, a third-year environmental science major at Wayne State University, explores the negative impact of UGG production on the environment.
He suggests that in order to determine the environmental ethicality of a business, you can visit the website Good On You. UGG received an impact score of three out of five, which means they are just above the average rating, but the website also mentions that they have “no evidence it is on track.”
“UGG still uses sheepskin, which is a part of the livestock industry, a notable source of greenhouse gas emissions,” Mayberry said. “In addition, UGG’s tanning process used for leather can involve harmful chemicals, which can pollute water and soil.”
Regardless of your stance on fast fashion, it is wiser to ask for an item that is a better investment that would be less likely to go out of style. A more ethically produced option would be PAWJ boots. They are a vegan alternative to UGG boots and they have an array of styles to choose from as well.
If those shoes are out of your price range, you can find cheaper choices at Macy’s. Vivian Silva, 22-year-old who recently moved from Boise, Idaho to Huntington Beach, purchased UGG alternatives from the brand Style & Co for $25. “I would say my boots are pretty similar to UGGs, they have suede on the outside and have fake fur on the inside,” Silva said. “They are super comfortable and decently warm.”
If for some reason you still want UGG boots, I would recommend buying them second hand to get them for a better deal and to avoid directly supporting the UGG company. You can do so on Ebay, Depop, or Poshmark.
This holiday season some trends deserve to stay in the past, so do us all a favor and leave UGG boots in 2003 and off of your Christmas 2024 wishlist.
