Fun stuff to do at the Irvine Spectrum
The Irvine Spectrum Center has been known for providing numerous outlets of entertainment and social setting spots since 1995. Many of the outdoor shopping mall’s guests come to enjoy the many recreational and retail activities that invite people of all ages to take part in.
The Spectrum’s giant wheel is one of the most popular attractions at the plaza. Mall vendors sell tickets on a daily basis, and it is the tallest structure in the shopping center. The kiosk is open from 10 am. to 9 p.m. everyday and stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
According to the mall’s website, the giant wheel features “an LED interface with 52,000 energy-efficient LED lights,” and “is capable of projecting a dazzling 16 million color schemes.”
Another attraction that holds guests’ attention is the carousel that is located by Target and Nordstrom. It is adorned with colorful horses and other animals. Familiar Disney music can be heard by the carousel from a distance. Many guests bring their children here for a highlight in their day.
With the mall’s page announcing, “pricing at four dollars per person for a single ride,” it makes for a budget-friendly option for people looking to participate in this ride.
Internationally famous comedians frequently perform at the Irvine Improv, with each of them having certain time slots throughout the year. Laughter can be heard in the large building during a show, and an array of food and drinks are served there as well.
There are events that take place on the “giant wheel lawn,” such as morning yoga on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with free reservation lists available for each brand’s scheduled session. This fresh air fitness, and is just one of many that brings the mall-goers together.
Many young adults like to spend their free time at the Spectrum.
“I love going out with my friend after work to have fun and eat dinner together at Little Sister,” said Sunny Husta, a business student at the University of California, Irvine.
Little Sister is one of many flavorful restaurants in the center, and is known for selling authentic Vietnamese dishes. They also offer happy hour specials and are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. The restaurant opened in May 2021 and is run by chef and owner Tin Vuong.
Come take a ride on the giant wheel, or share popcorn at the Regal movie theater with your best friend. Play an arcade game at Dave & Buster’s. The Irvine Spectrum is a safe and convenient place to spend time with family or friends and continues to bring people in from all over the world to take a stroll and unwind in this outdoor mall.
