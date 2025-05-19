Friends of the Library hosts book sale in RSM
The Friends of the Library Rancho Santa Margarita location hosted a book sale on May 2 and 3, raising funds for the RSM library and awareness for the organization.
Books, DVDs and CDs were all offered at discounted prices. It was the first of two book sales that Friends of the Library hosts at the RSM library.
Robert Sanders, a Friends volunteer that was a part of the group overseeing the sale, said that it’s the organization’s way of giving back to the community, as all books at the sale were donated.
“We’re very fortunate,” Sanders said. “We have a great community that gives us a lot of support, so we put books in storage and save for sales like this.”
Some of the genres offered in an inside area of the store, including business, sports, and assorted genres labeled ‘potpurri.’
Donations were combed through, ensuring that quality products were sold at “bargain prices,” said Sanders.
Items that were deemed okay for resale were either saved in storage for one of the biannual book sales or put in the Friends of the Library bookstore that is attached to the library. Most donations are either nonfiction or children’s books, according to Sanders.
Any damaged items are either donated to other organizations or recycled, ensuring that all products are disposed of in an ecologically friendly way.
Amanda Gilly, a Saddleback alumni and shopper at the book sale, has been visiting the RSM library since she was around two years old, using both the facilities available at the library and the buying opportunities of the Friends bookstore.
“I love a good deal,” Gilly said about the sale, her arms full of books she had picked up while shopping. “I mean, I wait for it.”
Her long-running history with the library hasn’t just been as a consumer, but as an active part of its cycle of books.
“When you were done with a book, you donated it to the Friends of the Library,” she said. “I mean, that’s how my mom bought books, it’s the only way we got books. To us, they were new.”
The books ranged from fiction to nonfiction, print to graphic novels to picture books, classics to new releases and Dr. Suess to Stephen King. Cash and card payments were accepted, seats were available to those who enjoyed taking their time while browsing and the prowling crew of volunteers combined to attempt the vibe that this was a place for everyone.
Library branch manager Sean Whittle said the relationship between the library and the Friends bookstore is a positive one, and that he’s happy with the support that the organization and its volunteers provide to the library itself.
“They’re very dedicated, they’re very helpful, they understand that mission that, you know, they’re here to support the library,” he said. “They help bring our name out into the community as well.”
As the Friends organization helps bring attention to the library, Whittle strives to keep the library an accessible and presentable place. A 2021 remodel of the RSM Library has created a new context for how Whittle runs the upkeep of the facility.
“I always think that, each day when we open, it should be clean and presentable and organized,” he said. “And same thing with the collection, not just the furniture, but that it’s up to date, relevant, a good mix of stuff.”
The library itself hosts several different events, ranging from author Q&As to dance parties to tutoring for all ages. Visit ocpl.org and look for the RSM branch calendar for upcoming events.
