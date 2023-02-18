Four activities to do during the four day weekend
Spend a day at Balboa Park in San Diego
This destination is located right outside of downtown San Diego, California. It is known for its cultural architecture, museums and beautifully landscaped gardens. Entry and parking are free. There are some activities that require you to pay for the experience along with free activities to do within the park as well. If you are looking for something to do at the last minute while on a budget, this would be perfect for you.
Go to an amusement park at night
The southern California amusement parks are Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm and Six Flags. They all have a storyline, offering a different experience to the park guests. The ticket costs all vary so it depends on what you are willing to spend. Go at night when you can experience shorter lines and admire all of the glistening lights from the rides.
Learn how to snowboard or ski
Snowboarding and skiing are popular hobbies this time of year. Southern California is a location that is near the mountains, desert and well-known beaches, giving residents and tourists many opportunities to learn a new hobby. The Big Bear resort is the closest place to go snowboarding or skiing if you are from the Orange County area. Tickets and lessons can be purchased at the resort or online.
Try a new coffee shop
Orange County has added many new coffee shops to the area that are worth trying. With the weather being on the colder side, a cozy morning at a coffee shop with a warm drink might just be the right activity for you. So try a new coffee shop that you haven’t been to yet and invite a friend to go with you!
You must be logged in to post a comment.