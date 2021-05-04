Five Southern California based Etsy small businesses to check out for this upcoming Mother’s Day
It’s time to ditch the bouquets of flowers from big retail stores that are gifted every year, now, more than ever, it is incredibly important to shop small. Purchasing from a small business not only allows you to support local makers in your community, but it also helps you to find one-of-a-kind gifts that are unique and made with love.
Though holidays may be celebrated a bit differently than they have before, greater access to incredible resources allows us to celebrate in a safe and socially distant way. With Mother’s Day coming up on May 9, show your love and appreciation to any mother figure in your life with distinctive, handcrafted gifts from these SoCal-based small businesses.
Freddie Mercury Mother’s Day Card | Paperviewco
Perfect for those who appreciate a good pun and good music, this Freddie Mercury-inspired Mother’s Day card pays homage to Queen’s hit, Bohemian Rhapsody. The blank card has enough room to write a message for a special motherly figure in your life and comes with an envelope as well.
Paperviewco specializes in different types of paper-crafted goods, such as beautiful paper-crafted bouquets as well as quirky, pun-driven greeting cards for any occasion. Owned by Olivia Bishar and Cathy Portilla, Paperviewco is a shop that is full of beautiful and individualized stationery gifts.
“We make paper florals and greeting cards!” Bishar said. “All of our products are handcrafted and designed by the two of us in San Diego, CA.”
Personalized Mother’s Day gift box | PurityCandleCo
This gift box is perfect for any mother who is in need of some self-care. Completed with a lavender bath soak, scented candle and beautiful packaging, this box is easy to ship to anyone you are thinking about. The candle is available in the four scents called Beautiful Day, Lemon Verbena, Honeysuckle Jasmine and Botanical Orchard & Nectar.
Phalika Raines of PurityCandleCo specializes in various different personalized gift boxes for many different occasions. Each candle is made with 100% soy wax as well as premium fragrance oils.
“Purity Candle Co can bring a sense of serenity to the soul and home which is one of the reasons I enjoy making them,” Raines said. “I aim to provide something simple and affordable that can help brighten these days for you and your loved ones.”
Mother’s Day Succulent gift box | TheWhisperingNature
This box is perfect for any expanding quarantine plant collection. Completed with two beautiful succulents as well as two custom mini planters with sayings, TheWhisperingNature is sure to bring smiles to any recipient.
Owned by Elizabeth Leyco, this shop offers a plethora of beautiful gift boxes that are perfect for celebrating even the smallest things in life, such as graduations and teacher appreciation to name a couple. Boxes are packaged beautifully and are very practical for shipping directly to a loved one, wherever they may be.
“All of our gift boxes can be customized to provide a more personal feel, especially in these trying times when socially distanced celebrations are the only options to many,” Leyco said. “We are honored to have been a part of many celebrations via our gift boxes.”
Mother’s Day Self Care and Spa Gift Set | ROSESSOAPHAUS
These boxes are both customizable and handmade, from the candle to the soaps, each set is 100% personalized and unique to any recipient. Completed with one soy candle, two soap bars, a wooden soap dish, aromatherapy roll-on and a shea balm, each box is perfect for anyone that loves self-care. The candle, soap bars and aromatherapy roll-on are available in different scents as described in the listing.
Rose Jeong of ROSESSOAPHAUS offers many different natural self-care and wellness items, as well as hand-crafted gift boxes. Each item is handcrafted in small batches with care. Jeong began her business when she noticed commercial soaps started to dry out her husband’s skin. So she took matters into her own hands and started to create her own natural, handmade soaps.
“All my products are made from natural plant-based oils, butters and pure essential oils,” Jeong said. “I’m also taking environmental issues very seriously, so I’m trying my best to pack my products in eco-friendly packaging such as kraft paper, chipboard gift boxes and natural hardwood strands.”
Mother’s Day Balloon Flower | Blossominabubble
Blossominabubble specialized in Balloon-Flowers, which are handmade silk flower arrangements encased in a durable and long-lasting clear balloon. These balloon flowers are perfect for shipping to loved ones, as they are shipped assembled and ready through the mail.
Becky Yook, the owner of Blossoninabubble, makes personalized balloon flowers perfect for any occasion. Launched in the beginning of the pandemic, Yook hoped she could help brighten up people’s days with her balloon flower small business.
“It was such a privilege to see how our version of flower-gifting positively impacted people’s lives,” Yook said. “As we get closer to returning to our normal lives we hope that Blossom in a bubble can continue to make special occasions even more special!”
Now more than ever, it is important to start supporting and shopping small. Not only is each piece unique, but homemade with love as well.